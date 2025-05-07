Attorney General Ken Paxton Announces Six Indictments and Arrests in Frio County for Illegal Vote Harvesting Scheme

AUSTIN – Attorney General Ken Paxton announced the indictments and arrests of six people, including several public officials, for election crimes related to a vote harvesting scheme in Frio County.

“The people of Texas deserve fair and honest elections, not backroom deals and political insiders rigging the system. Elected officials who think they can cheat to stay in power will be held accountable. No one is above the law,” said Attorney General Paxton. “My office will continue to work with Frio County District Attorney Audrey Louis to protect the integrity of our elections.”

In August 2024, Attorney General Paxton’s Criminal Investigation Division executed multiple search warrants in Frio, Atascosa, and Bexar Counties as part of a multi-year election integrity investigation into credible allegations of vote harvesting. On May 1, 2025, Frio County District Attorney Audrey Louis and the Election Integrity Unit of the Office of the Attorney General presented a criminal vote harvesting case to a grand jury in Frio County. The grand jury returned true bills for the following indictments:

Frio County Judge, Rochelle Camacho: 3 counts of Vote Harvesting

Former Frio County Elections Administrator, Carlos Segura: 1 count of Tampering with or Fabricating Physical Evidence

Pearsall City Council, Ramiro Trevino: 1 count of Vote Harvesting

Pearsall City Council, Racheal Garza: 1 count of Vote Harvesting

Pearsall ISD Trustee, Adriann Ramirez: 3 counts of Vote Harvesting

Alleged Frio County Vote Harvester, Rosa Rodriguez: 2 counts of Vote Harvesting

Each suspect was arrested on May 2, 2025, with the exception of Rochelle Camacho, who will be processed at a later date. Attorney General Paxton’s Election Integrity Unit continues to investigate the case along with the Frio County DA.