Sens. Cruz, Cornyn, Rep. Babin, Introduce Jocelyn Nungaray National Wildlife Refuge Act

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Sens. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), John Cornyn (R-Texas), and Rep. Brian Babin (R-TX-36) introduced the Jocelyn Nungaray National Wildlife Refuge Act, which would codify President Trump’s Executive Order renaming the Anahuac National Wildlife Refuge near Houston, Texas, to the Jocelyn Nungaray National Refuge.

Sen. Cruz said, “The murder of Jocelyn Nungaray by illegal aliens should never have happened, and I have fought to ensure justice for her and the Nungaray family. This bill would codify President Trump’s order to rename the Anahuac National Wildlife Refuge as the Jocelyn Nungaray National Wildlife Refuge into law, memorializing her and commemorating her life. I am proud to co-sponsor this initiative, and I urge my colleagues to immediately pass this bill in honor of Jocelyn.”

Sen. Cornyn said, “Jocelyn Nungaray was taken from this world far too soon at the hands of brutal killers who were in the U.S. illegally due to President Biden’s open-border policies, and her legacy deserves to live on forever. I am proud to lead this legislation alongside Congressman Babin to ensure President Trump’s renaming of this sanctuary to the Jocelyn Nungaray National Wildlife Refuge is made permanent.”

Rep. Babin said, “Jocelyn’s murder was a devastating reminder of the consequences of an unsecured border and the innocent lives lost as a result. Renaming this refuge not only honors Jocelyn’s love for animals and the outdoors, but it also ensures her beautiful spirit will live on in a place of peace and life — a stark contrast to the evil that took her from us far too soon.”

BACKGROUND

On June 17, 2024, 12-year-old Jocelyn Nungaray was brutally murdered in Houston, Texas. Two illegal aliens who were allegedly members of the Tren de Aragua gang have been charged with her murder. Jocelyn loved animals, and given the close proximity of her hometown of Houston, it is fitting that the Anahuac National Wildlife Refuge be renamed in her honor.

Located along the Texas Gulf Coast, the 39,000-acre refuge is a sanctuary for migratory birds and diverse wildlife. Managed by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, it is part of the National Wildlife Refuge System and plays a vital role in coastal conservation, public recreation, and environmental education. Now, it will also stand as a solemn tribute to Jocelyn’s memory and a symbol of the Trump administration’s commitment to protecting American communities. On March 4, 2025, President Trump signed Executive Order 14229 to officially change the name from Anahuac National Wildlife Refuge to Jocelyn Nungaray National Wildlife Refuge. On March 7, 2025, the refuge was officially renamed after Interior Secretary Doug Burgum’s implementation order was signed. This legislation would ensure that this renaming cannot be overturned by a future administration by codifying the refuge’s new name into law.