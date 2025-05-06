Mail Theft Fugitives Arrested in Houston, Texas

Houston, TX – Postal inspectors and the Houston Police Department Violent Offenders Squad arrested Gilbert Ochoa, Ashley Pitones, and Daniel Guasco for mail theft and other crimes on April 29, 2025. They were arrested at the Candlewood Suites Hotel located at 11230 Southwest Fwy, Houston, TX 77031.

At the time of their arrest, Ochoa and Pitones were in possession of approximately 1,000 pieces of stolen mail, credit/debit cards, IDs, checks, and victims’ documents containing personally identifiable information.

All three suspects had open warrants in Harris County, Texas, for various charges.

The Postal Inspection Service is continuing to investigate and additional charges are expected.

It is important to note that criminal charges are only allegations against a person. Every defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

Anyone who feels they may be the victim of mail theft is urged to contact the Postal Inspection Service at 1-877-876-2455 or www.uspis.gov/report.