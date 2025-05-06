Get Ready for Hurricane Season!

National Hurricane Preparedness Week is May 5 – 11 – Take action now!

HOUSTON—In recognition of National Hurricane Preparedness Week, Harris County Public Health (HCPH) urges community members to stay safe and prepare for the possibility of severe storms. With hurricane season officially beginning on June 1, now is the time to review emergency plans, gather essential supplies, and learn about potential threats.

HCPH encourages community members to take the following steps to ensure preparedness:

Build a personalized emergency kit: Pack the basics like food, water, medications, and pet supplies. Consider the needs of everyone in your household and build them a kit that meets their needs.

Create a family communication plan: Know where to go and how to stay in touch during an evacuation. Create a list of important phone numbers that everyone in the family can access, including doctor's offices.

Protect your health: Ensure vaccinations are up to date and if needed, have a medical plan (medications and their storage, treatment needs, dietary restrictions, etc.) and/or alternate mobility plan. Also, be mindful of health risks, such as contaminated water and foodborne illness, after a storm.

Stay informed: Sign up for local alerts and monitor trusted sources, such as the National Weather Service.

“Hurricane season brings unpredictable challenges, but knowing your health needs and preparing for them can save lives,” said Alison Hare, Director of the Public Health Preparedness and Response Division at HCPH. “We urge all community members to take steps now to safeguard their families by working with providers to ensure access to medications and other resources.”

For more hurricane preparedness tips and resources, visit the Harris County Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management’s emergency preparedness website. Ready.gov offers tools and resources for community members seeking relevant personal and family assistance.

Also, HCPH’s Public Health Preparedness & Response Division offers health-related emergency preparedness resources and information, including the “Disasters and Your Health” booklet in 10 languages. Community members can contact the State of Texas Emergency Assistance Registry (STEAR) to register for evacuation assistance by calling 211 or (877) 541-7905, Option 4. Follow HCPH on Facebook, Instagram, and X (formerly Twitter) for updates and additional resources.