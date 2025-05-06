Attorney General Ken Paxton Resolves Lawsuit with Coppell ISD After Ensuring that Woke Critical Race Theory Will Not Be Taught in The District  

AUSTIN – Attorney General Ken Paxton has resolved a lawsuit against Coppell Independent School District (“ISD”) after the ISD voluntarily took measures to ensure that unlawful critical race theory (“CRT”) will not be taught in its classrooms.

In March 2025, Attorney General Paxton sued Coppell ISD to stop the school district from incorporating CRT and other non-approved curriculum into classrooms in violation of state law. The lawsuit was resolved after Coppell ISD disavowed radical critical race theory and committed that CRT will not be taught anywhere in the District. Coppell ISD also communicated to teachers and staff the legal requirements banning critical race theory and the importance of being fully compliant with Texas law.

“Every school district must follow the law, and Coppell ISD is no exception. The District made the right decision by working with my office to ensure that anti-American critical race theory is not taught in classrooms. I call on all school districts to voluntarily act to stop woke ideology from being forced on Texas kids, and if they don’t then I’ll see them in court,” said Attorney General Paxton. “I will not hesitate to take action to protect our students if Coppell ISD or any other district fails to comply with the law in the future.”