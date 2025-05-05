Salvadoran Child Sex Predator Named Featured Fugitive

AUSTIN – A criminal illegal immigrant wanted for sexually abusing a child is this month’s Featured Fugitive. Kevin Galileo Morales Saravia has been added to the 10 Most Wanted Criminal Illegal Immigrants List and the reward for information leading to his arrest is increased to $4,000 during the month of May if the tip is received this month.

Kevin Galileo Morales Saravia, 28, a criminal illegal immigrant from El Salvador, has been wanted out of Harris Co. since February 2025 for indecency with a child by sexual contact. In 2014, he was arrested by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (USCBP) in Texas and detained for approximately one month before being released.

Morales Saravia is 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs about 125 pounds. He has ties to Harris Co., including the city of Houston. More information about Morales Saravia or updates in the event of his arrest can be found here.

Funded by the Governor’s Public Safety Office, Texas Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards to any person who provides information that leads to the arrest of one of Texas’ 10 Most Wanted Fugitives, Sex Offenders or Criminal Illegal Immigrants. So far in 2025, DPS and other agencies have arrested 27 Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives, Sex Offenders, and Criminal Illegal Immigrants, including seven sex offenders and nine criminal illegal immigrants—with $25,000 in rewards being paid for tips that yielded arrests.

To be eligible for cash rewards, tipsters MUST provide information to authorities using one of the following three methods:

Call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477).

Submit a web tip through the DPS website by selecting the fugitive you have information about then clicking on the link under their picture.

Submit a Facebook tip by clicking the “SUBMIT A TIP” link (under the “About” section).

All tips are anonymous—regardless of how they are submitted—and tipsters will be provided a tip number instead of using a name.

DPS investigators work with local law enforcement agencies to select fugitives for the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives, Sex Offenders and Criminal Illegal Immigrants Lists. You can find the current lists—with photos—on the DPS website.