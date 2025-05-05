HHSC Shares Health Resources During Second Annual Healthy Texan Week

AUSTIN – The Texas Health and Human Services Commission is kicking off its second annual Healthy Texan Week May 5-11 by highlighting resources for helping Texans embrace healthy living.

“During the second annual Healthy Texan Week, Texans are encouraged to go out and take control of their health,” said Gov. Greg Abbott. “From preventative care to nutrition and physical fitness, the State of Texas has many programs for Texans and families to participate in to promote a healthy lifestyle at any stage of life. By making healthy decisions, we will create a better, healthier Texas for generations.”

Throughout Healthy Texan Week, HHSC is showcasing family-friendly events across the state promoting wellness and nutrition.

“We encourage Texans to participate in Healthy Texan Week events near them to learn fun ways to incorporate nutrition and wellness into their daily lives,” said Summer Stringer, HHSC associate commissioner of Community Access. “Cooking demonstrations and games will show how to make their favorite foods healthier and emphasize how little changes can make a big difference in their family’s health.”

Healthy Texan Week is organized by HHSC SNAP-Ed, which helps people optimize their Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits and teaches them how to plan and prepare healthy meals on a budget while staying active.

HHSC offers a variety of programs that support Texans’ health at every age, including:

Healthy Texas Women offers free breast and cervical cancer screenings, contraception, pregnancy tests and other women’s health and family planning services to eligible, low-income women.

Medicaid and the Children's Health Insurance Program (CHIP) provide health coverage for low-income children, families, seniors and people with disabilities.

provide health coverage for low-income children, families, seniors and people with disabilities. Texas WIC helps families forge healthy habits by providing nourishing food, nutrition education and breastfeeding support at no cost to eligible pregnant women, breastfeeding moms and families with children younger than 5. A full library of live and on-demand classes covers everything from smart snacking to breastfeeding tips to managing stress.

Texercise provides free physical activity and nutrition resources to educate, motivate and engage adults 45 and older.

The Texas Family Resources website includes a resource hub to help families find services like child care, child support and adoption services. Additional HHSC programs focus on managing chronic kidney disease , hemophilia , epilepsy and preventing serious health conditions.

Visit goodfoodgoodmove.org for more information about Healthy Texan Week and how to find a local community event. To learn more about SNAP food benefits and connect to healthy recipes and other SNAP-Ed resources, visit the HHSC food services website .