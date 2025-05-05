Congratulations to the Fort Bend Leadership Forum, Class of 2025!

The Fort Bend Chamber of Commerce is proud to celebrate the graduation of 55 exceptional individuals from the Leadership Forum Class of 2025, generously sponsored by Audi Sugar Land. Dr. Jay Neal of the University of Houston and Breah Campbell of Si Environmental served as the dedicated Division Co-Chairs for this program.

This year marks the 37th anniversary of the Leadership Forum, a highly respected program designed to cultivate effective leaders within our community. Through a combination of active learning, expert guidance, and engaging activities, participants gain valuable insights into the qualities of successful leaders, analyze leadership roles, and hone their personal leadership styles and skillsets. The Class of 2025 successfully completed their journey on May 2, 2025, in Galveston.

Presenting the Fort Bend Leadership Forum Class of 2025:

First Name

Last Name

Company Name

Marcus

Baskin

Pape-Dawson Engineers

Karen

Beshay

Fort Bend Dental Associates

Bryan

Bowling

Texas State Technical College

Wendy

Brooks

Genesys Works

Locquin

Bryant

Reliant, an NRG Company

Mariel

Caballero

Lloyd Engineering, Inc.

Julee

Chang

Cornerstone Christian Academy

Judy

Dae

Dina LLC

Randy

Davila

Inframark

Sean

Eglinton

Fort Bend County Engineering

Sami

Elsaigh

Consor Engineers, LLC

Lauren

Fehr

City of Sugar Land

Anh

Gilmore

Harmony Science Academy-Sugar Land

Annel

Guadalupe

City of Fulshear

Liz

Harrell

TDECU

Melvin

Harris

WSB

Ronnie

Harris

BGE Inc.

Jeremy

Heath

Fort Bend Chamber of Commerce

Page

Hernandez

Fort Bend Christian Academy

Keith

Ivy

RG Miller Engineers, Inc. | DCCM

Jacey

Jetton

Jetton Solutions

Micheal

Jones

PCCA

Chaitanya

Kasturi

Huitt-Zollars, Inc.

Khizer

Khadimally

SP Global

Maha

Khalid

Accelerate Engineering, LLC

Paras

Kharel

Frost Bank

Wasim

Khawja

US Global Fuels

Rhonda

Kuykendall

Child Advocates of Fort Bend

Miguel

Leal

The First State Bank of Louise

Megan

Leonhardt

East Fort Bend Human Needs Ministry, Inc.

Maurice

Lewis

Office of Fort Bend County Commissioner Grady Prestage, Precinct 2

Belinda

Loh

AKV Consulting Engineers

Carolyn

Martinez

University of Houston

Merci

Mohagheghi

Office of Fort Bend County Commissioner Dexter L. McCoy, Precinct 4

Mark

Moke

Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital

Mary

Montgomery

PrimeWay Federal Credit Union – Sugar Land

Deltra

Muoki

Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital

Khoa

Nguyen

Stellar Bank – Stafford

Janie

Ochoa

Memorial Hermann Sugar Land

Carrie

Paxton-Lamke

City of Sugar Land

Brandy

Phillips

TDECU

Patrick

Powers

City of Fulshear

Hina

Qadri

Office of Fort Bend County Judge KP George

Jalal

Rasiyani

American Ismaili Chamber of Commerce

Oscar

Saenz

Gallagher

Katherine

Sauceda

Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital

Carlous

Smith

Si Environmental, LLC

Mike

Spake

MDS Consulting

Trejon

Spratling

Accredo Packaging, Inc.

Christian

Taylor

AT&T

 The Fort Bend Leadership Forum is a ten-month program, August through May; it begins with a one and a half day opening retreat in San Antonio. The opening retreat is followed by monthly one-day sessions covering criminal justice, diversity, economic development/infrastructure, education, health and social services, municipal/county government, a two-day trip to Austin for a state government session, and a three-day national government session in Washington D.C.  The Leadership program is completed with a one and a half day ending retreat and graduation ceremony in Galveston.

As the premier leadership development program in the region, the Fort Bend Leadership Forum was designed to prepare for the community needs that demand the involvement of informed citizens. The Fort Bend Leadership Forum offers structured learning opportunities in an atmosphere that stimulates creative thinking and encourages participants to work together to utilize both new and proven tools to meet the challenges of today and to prepare for tomorrow.

For more information on the program and sponsorship opportunities contact Rebekah Beltran at rebekah@fortbendcc.org  281-566-2158.

The Advocate for excellence in Fort Bend County and Beyond.