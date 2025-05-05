Congratulations to the Fort Bend Leadership Forum, Class of 2025!

The Fort Bend Chamber of Commerce is proud to celebrate the graduation of 55 exceptional individuals from the Leadership Forum Class of 2025, generously sponsored by Audi Sugar Land. Dr. Jay Neal of the University of Houston and Breah Campbell of Si Environmental served as the dedicated Division Co-Chairs for this program.
This year marks the 37th anniversary of the Leadership Forum, a highly respected program designed to cultivate effective leaders within our community. Through a combination of active learning, expert guidance, and engaging activities, participants gain valuable insights into the qualities of successful leaders, analyze leadership roles, and hone their personal leadership styles and skillsets. The Class of 2025 successfully completed their journey on May 2, 2025, in Galveston.
Presenting the Fort Bend Leadership Forum Class of 2025:
|
First Name
|
Last Name
|
Company Name
|
Marcus
|
Baskin
|
Pape-Dawson Engineers
|
Karen
|
Beshay
|
Fort Bend Dental Associates
|
Bryan
|
Bowling
|
Texas State Technical College
|
Wendy
|
Brooks
|
Genesys Works
|
Locquin
|
Bryant
|
Reliant, an NRG Company
|
Mariel
|
Caballero
|
Lloyd Engineering, Inc.
|
Julee
|
Chang
|
Cornerstone Christian Academy
|
Judy
|
Dae
|
Dina LLC
|
Randy
|
Davila
|
Inframark
|
Sean
|
Eglinton
|
Fort Bend County Engineering
|
Sami
|
Elsaigh
|
Consor Engineers, LLC
|
Lauren
|
Fehr
|
City of Sugar Land
|
Anh
|
Gilmore
|
Harmony Science Academy-Sugar Land
|
Annel
|
Guadalupe
|
City of Fulshear
|
Liz
|
Harrell
|
TDECU
|
Melvin
|
Harris
|
WSB
|
Ronnie
|
Harris
|
BGE Inc.
|
Jeremy
|
Heath
|
Fort Bend Chamber of Commerce
|
Page
|
Hernandez
|
Fort Bend Christian Academy
|
Keith
|
Ivy
|
RG Miller Engineers, Inc. | DCCM
|
Jacey
|
Jetton
|
Jetton Solutions
|
Micheal
|
Jones
|
PCCA
|
Chaitanya
|
Kasturi
|
Huitt-Zollars, Inc.
|
Khizer
|
Khadimally
|
SP Global
|
Maha
|
Khalid
|
Accelerate Engineering, LLC
|
Paras
|
Kharel
|
Frost Bank
|
Wasim
|
Khawja
|
US Global Fuels
|
Rhonda
|
Kuykendall
|
Child Advocates of Fort Bend
|
Miguel
|
Leal
|
The First State Bank of Louise
|
Megan
|
Leonhardt
|
East Fort Bend Human Needs Ministry, Inc.
|
Maurice
|
Lewis
|
Office of Fort Bend County Commissioner Grady Prestage, Precinct 2
|
Belinda
|
Loh
|
AKV Consulting Engineers
|
Carolyn
|
Martinez
|
University of Houston
|
Merci
|
Mohagheghi
|
Office of Fort Bend County Commissioner Dexter L. McCoy, Precinct 4
|
Mark
|
Moke
|
Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital
|
Mary
|
Montgomery
|
PrimeWay Federal Credit Union – Sugar Land
|
Deltra
|
Muoki
|
Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital
|
Khoa
|
Nguyen
|
Stellar Bank – Stafford
|
Janie
|
Ochoa
|
Memorial Hermann Sugar Land
|
Carrie
|
Paxton-Lamke
|
City of Sugar Land
|
Brandy
|
Phillips
|
TDECU
|
Patrick
|
Powers
|
City of Fulshear
|
Hina
|
Qadri
|
Office of Fort Bend County Judge KP George
|
Jalal
|
Rasiyani
|
American Ismaili Chamber of Commerce
|
Oscar
|
Saenz
|
Gallagher
|
Katherine
|
Sauceda
|
Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital
|
Carlous
|
Smith
|
Si Environmental, LLC
|
Mike
|
Spake
|
MDS Consulting
|
Trejon
|
Spratling
|
Accredo Packaging, Inc.
|
Christian
|
Taylor
|
AT&T
The Fort Bend Leadership Forum is a ten-month program, August through May; it begins with a one and a half day opening retreat in San Antonio. The opening retreat is followed by monthly one-day sessions covering criminal justice, diversity, economic development/infrastructure, education, health and social services, municipal/county government, a two-day trip to Austin for a state government session, and a three-day national government session in Washington D.C. The Leadership program is completed with a one and a half day ending retreat and graduation ceremony in Galveston.
As the premier leadership development program in the region, the Fort Bend Leadership Forum was designed to prepare for the community needs that demand the involvement of informed citizens. The Fort Bend Leadership Forum offers structured learning opportunities in an atmosphere that stimulates creative thinking and encourages participants to work together to utilize both new and proven tools to meet the challenges of today and to prepare for tomorrow.
For more information on the program and sponsorship opportunities contact Rebekah Beltran at rebekah@fortbendcc.org 281-566-2158.
