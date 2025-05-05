Congratulations to the Fort Bend Leadership Forum, Class of 2025!

The Fort Bend Chamber of Commerce is proud to celebrate the graduation of 55 exceptional individuals from the Leadership Forum Class of 2025, generously sponsored by Audi Sugar Land. Dr. Jay Neal of the University of Houston and Breah Campbell of Si Environmental served as the dedicated Division Co-Chairs for this program.

This year marks the 37th anniversary of the Leadership Forum, a highly respected program designed to cultivate effective leaders within our community. Through a combination of active learning, expert guidance, and engaging activities, participants gain valuable insights into the qualities of successful leaders, analyze leadership roles, and hone their personal leadership styles and skillsets. The Class of 2025 successfully completed their journey on May 2, 2025, in Galveston.

Presenting the Fort Bend Leadership Forum Class of 2025:

First Name Last Name Company Name Marcus Baskin Pape-Dawson Engineers Karen Beshay Fort Bend Dental Associates Bryan Bowling Texas State Technical College Wendy Brooks Genesys Works Locquin Bryant Reliant, an NRG Company Mariel Caballero Lloyd Engineering, Inc. Julee Chang Cornerstone Christian Academy Judy Dae Dina LLC Randy Davila Inframark Sean Eglinton Fort Bend County Engineering Sami Elsaigh Consor Engineers, LLC Lauren Fehr City of Sugar Land Anh Gilmore Harmony Science Academy-Sugar Land Annel Guadalupe City of Fulshear Liz Harrell TDECU Melvin Harris WSB Ronnie Harris BGE Inc. Jeremy Heath Fort Bend Chamber of Commerce Page Hernandez Fort Bend Christian Academy Keith Ivy RG Miller Engineers, Inc. | DCCM Jacey Jetton Jetton Solutions Micheal Jones PCCA Chaitanya Kasturi Huitt-Zollars, Inc. Khizer Khadimally SP Global Maha Khalid Accelerate Engineering, LLC Paras Kharel Frost Bank Wasim Khawja US Global Fuels Rhonda Kuykendall Child Advocates of Fort Bend Miguel Leal The First State Bank of Louise Megan Leonhardt East Fort Bend Human Needs Ministry, Inc. Maurice Lewis Office of Fort Bend County Commissioner Grady Prestage, Precinct 2 Belinda Loh AKV Consulting Engineers Carolyn Martinez University of Houston Merci Mohagheghi Office of Fort Bend County Commissioner Dexter L. McCoy, Precinct 4 Mark Moke Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital Mary Montgomery PrimeWay Federal Credit Union – Sugar Land Deltra Muoki Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital Khoa Nguyen Stellar Bank – Stafford Janie Ochoa Memorial Hermann Sugar Land Carrie Paxton-Lamke City of Sugar Land Brandy Phillips TDECU Patrick Powers City of Fulshear Hina Qadri Office of Fort Bend County Judge KP George Jalal Rasiyani American Ismaili Chamber of Commerce Oscar Saenz Gallagher Katherine Sauceda Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital Carlous Smith Si Environmental, LLC Mike Spake MDS Consulting Trejon Spratling Accredo Packaging, Inc. Christian Taylor AT&T

The Fort Bend Leadership Forum is a ten-month program, August through May; it begins with a one and a half day opening retreat in San Antonio. The opening retreat is followed by monthly one-day sessions covering criminal justice, diversity, economic development/infrastructure, education, health and social services, municipal/county government, a two-day trip to Austin for a state government session, and a three-day national government session in Washington D.C. The Leadership program is completed with a one and a half day ending retreat and graduation ceremony in Galveston.

As the premier leadership development program in the region, the Fort Bend Leadership Forum was designed to prepare for the community needs that demand the involvement of informed citizens. The Fort Bend Leadership Forum offers structured learning opportunities in an atmosphere that stimulates creative thinking and encourages participants to work together to utilize both new and proven tools to meet the challenges of today and to prepare for tomorrow.

For more information on the program and sponsorship opportunities contact Rebekah Beltran at rebekah@fortbendcc.org 281-566-2158.

