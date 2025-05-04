Attorney General Ken Paxton Celebrates School Choice for Texans and Vows to Defend New Law

AUSTIN – Attorney General Ken Paxton issued the following statement regarding Governor Abbott signing new school choice legislation into law:

“Today, Texas parents and school children secured a major victory. This universal school choice bill is a historic step in ensuring that students will have the freedom to seek the educational option that is right for them, not be trapped in schools that fail to meet their academic needs,” said Attorney General Paxton. “If radical activists and special interests sue to prevent children from receiving the education that’s best for them, I promise to vigorously defend this law. Texas will provide educational freedom and school choice to our students.”

Attorney General Paxton has been a strong advocate for parental rights and school choice for Texans. In 2023, he ruled that nothing in the Texas Constitution legally prohibited school choice, paving the way for the legislation signed today.