2025 Katy ISD Board Election Unofficial Voting Results

KATY, TX [May 3, 2025] – Unofficial voting results for the May 2025 Katy ISD Board of Trustees Election are as follows:

Position 1 Candidates

  • Victor Perez
    • Unofficial Voting Total – 7,561 votes (41.94%)
  • James Cross
    • Unofficial Voting Total – 10,465 votes (58.06%)

Position 2 Candidates

  • Tammy Reed
    • Unofficial Voting Total – 3,541 votes (21.20%)
  • Lance Redmon
    • Unofficial Voting Total – 12,589 votes (75.37%)
  • Kris Fields
    • Unofficial Voting Total – 572 votes (3.42%)

More information about the Katy ISD May 2025 Board Election can be found here.