2025 Katy ISD Board Election Unofficial Voting Results

KATY, TX [May 3, 2025] – Unofficial voting results for the May 2025 Katy ISD Board of Trustees Election are as follows:

Position 1 Candidates

Victor Perez Unofficial Voting Total – 7,561 votes (41.94%)

James Cross Unofficial Voting Total – 10,465 votes (58.06%)



Position 2 Candidates

Tammy Reed Unofficial Voting Total – 3,541 votes (21.20%)

Lance Redmon Unofficial Voting Total – 12,589 votes (75.37%)

Kris Fields Unofficial Voting Total – 572 votes (3.42%)

