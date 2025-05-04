2025 Katy ISD Board Election Unofficial Voting Results

KATY, TX [May 3, 2025] – Unofficial voting results for the May 2025 Katy ISD Board of Trustees Election are as follows:
Position 1 Candidates
- Victor Perez
- Unofficial Voting Total – 7,561 votes (41.94%)
- James Cross
- Unofficial Voting Total – 10,465 votes (58.06%)
Position 2 Candidates
- Tammy Reed
- Unofficial Voting Total – 3,541 votes (21.20%)
- Lance Redmon
- Unofficial Voting Total – 12,589 votes (75.37%)
- Kris Fields
- Unofficial Voting Total – 572 votes (3.42%)
More information about the Katy ISD May 2025 Board Election can be found here.