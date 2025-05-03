The Heritage Society Announces Exciting Summer Film Camp for Young Filmmakers

HOUSTON, TX — The Heritage Society is thrilled to announce its upcoming Summer Film Camp, a unique opportunity for children aged 9 to 12 to explore the art of filmmaking while delving into Houston’s rich history. The camp will take place from June 9 to June 13, 2025, at The Heritage Society, 1100 Bagby St., located in the heart of downtown Houston.

This immersive camp offers young creative minds the chance to learn the fundamentals of filmmaking, including scriptwriting, directing, camera operation, and film production. Guided by experienced educator and children’s media producer Dan Gordon, campers will bring their artistic visions to life using professional-grade film equipment.

Set against the historic backdrop of The Heritage Society, young participants will have exclusive access to the Society’s remarkable buildings and artifacts, providing an authentic historical context for their films. Special guest storytellers from Indigenous tribes will further enrich the experience, inspiring campers to craft compelling narratives rooted in Houston’s past. A real-life history hare will also be a muse for their cinematography.

The week-long camp will culminate in a red-carpet premiere event, where families and friends are invited to celebrate the campers’ achievements and view their completed films.

“I cannot wait to attend the students’ film premiere alongside their parents and see the stories of Houston’s historic houses come to life through the creativity and imagination of these talented young filmmakers,” said Alison Bell, executive director of The Heritage Society.

Scholarships are available to ensure accessibility for all aspiring filmmakers.

Don’t miss this extraordinary opportunity for your child to embark on a creative journey that combines history, storytelling, and the magic of cinema. For more information or to register, visit www.heritagesociety.org/childrens-programs.

About The Heritage Society The Heritage Society, located in Sam Houston Park, is dedicated to preserving and celebrating Houston’s history through exhibits, tours, and educational programs. Founded in 1954 by a group of public-spirited Houstonians to rescue the 1847 Kellum-Noble House from demolition, The Heritage Society has since saved, restored, and moved an additional nine historic buildings to Sam Houston Park. These 10 buildings, along with the museum gallery, serve as historic reference points and exhibition spaces for more than 23,000 artifacts that document life in Houston from the early 1800s to the mid-1900s. For more information about Houston history tours, programs, and venue rentals, visit www.heritagesociety.org or call (713) 655-1912.