Judge Hidalgo Slams Political Prosecution After Robinson Charges Dropped

Harris County, TX, May 2, 2025, Judge Lina Hidalgo released the following statement after the dismissal of felony indictments against former Harris County Public Health Director, Barbie Robinson:

“Once again, false accusations against a Harris County public servant are found to have been baseless. The unfair prosecution and firing of Director Robinson is part of a pattern we’ve seen too often: public servants who challenge the status quo—especially people of color— being targeted with political prosecutions and with public haranguing by elected leaders, who are all too quick to jump to conclusions when it comes to accusations against a select few. I’m glad to see this chapter closed, but Director Robinson should never have been fired, the taxpayers should never have had to pay for this political prosecution, and this pattern needs to stop,” said Judge Lina Hidalgo.