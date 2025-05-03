DPS Graduates New K-9s to Bolster Detection, Tracking Operations

AUSTIN – The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) proudly announces the graduation of two new K-9 teams and three certified K-9 Tech Trainers, bolstering DPS’ detection and tracking operations. These teams will serve as a critical resource in enhancing public safety, supporting narcotics detection, tracking operations and broader law enforcement efforts across Texas.

“Our K-9 teams and trainers play an essential role in protecting our communities,” said DPS Colonel Freeman F. Martin. “Their unmatched expertise and dedication strengthen our ability to detect threats, track suspects and provide critical support —not just along the border, but in every region of Texas. These teams are a multifaceted resource that enhance public safety wherever they are deployed.”

DPS houses one of the nation’s top K-9 programs, consisting of 90 total personnel, including 78 handlers comprised of 54 narcotics detection, 10 explosives detection and 14 tracking K-9s. The teams include several German Shepherds, Dutch Shepherds, Belgian Malinois, Labrador Retrievers and a Vizsla.

Each of the K-9 teams graduating today completed a rigorous nine-week training program with six weeks of pre-training solely for the K-9s, establishing DPS as one of the longest training programs in the nation. Training was conducted by highly experienced DPS K-9 trainers, who bring years of expertise in K-9 behavior and tactical operations. These trainers are dedicated to shaping both handlers and their K-9 partners into cohesive, effective teams capable of excelling in high-pressure situations. Their rigorous training is designed to meet the utmost standard of operational readiness and public safety excellence.

K-9 Tech Trainer Certifications

This class includes three individuals earning their certification as K-9 Tech Trainers. To become certified, individuals must be TCOLE-approved instructors and complete 250 credit hours in a specific discipline. These certified trainers play a critical role in the foundation of the K-9 class, leading the initial six weeks of pre-training before dogs are matched with their handlers. During the school, Tech Trainers oversee daily instruction, assist in leading the class and maintain detailed evaluations to track progress. They are also responsible for managing the use and accountability of training aids. Their expertise ensures that each K-9 team reaches the highest standards of preparation before entering the field.

K-9 Narcotics Detection Team

This graduating class includes one team trained in narcotics detection, a critical asset for DPS. K-9 Rula is trained to detect a wide range of controlled substances including methamphetamine, heroin, cocaine and marijuana. Through rigorous training, Rula was conditioned to operate in high-pressure environments such as vehicle searches, package inspections and large-scale criminal investigations. Working alongside her handler, K-9 Rula will assist in identifying hidden drug caches, disrupting trafficking networks and removing dangerous substances from Texas communities. Their contributions will go beyond enforcement, serving as a deterrent to criminal activity and reinforcing DPS’ commitment to protecting communities from the devastating effects of illegal drugs.

K-9 Tracking Team

The class also includes one team trained in advanced tracking techniques, a vital resource for locating missing persons and fugitives. K-9 Zita is trained to follow human scent trails over long distances and through challenging terrains such as desserts, brush, urban areas and waterways. With the longest DPS track ever recorded at 16 miles, this level of long-distance tracking demonstrates the department’s commitment to maintaining a world-class K-9 program. Whether it be locating a missing child in the woods or tracking down a murder suspect on the run, K-9 Zita and her handler will be invaluable resources in high-stakes search and rescue operations and DPS missions.

Handlers for both disciplines leave educated on K-9 health awareness and medical care techniques to ensure the safety of their K-9 partners while in harsh environments. These K-9 teams and their handlers undergo grueling training to reach the highest level of skills and readiness, preparing them to face the challenges of protecting Texas communities.

Trooper Oscar Solis & K-9 Zita: Tracking Handler

Trooper Homer Villarreal & K-9 Rula: Narcotics Detection Handler

Click here to view pictures from the training and graduation ceremony.