WEEKLY CHILDREN’S PROGRAMMING AT FORT BEND COUNTY LIBRARIES TAKES A BREAK IN MAY

LIBRARIES PLAN SPECIAL MOTHER’S DAY PROGRAMS

In preparation for Fort Bend County Libraries’ Summer Reading Club, which begins May 26, the regularly-scheduled, weekly children’s programs at all locations will NOT take place in May. The weekly children’s programs – such as Mother Goose Time, Toddler Time, Story Time, and the After-School Breaks/School-Age Programs – will resume their summer schedule in June.

As an alternative, special Mother’s Day programs are planned at two locations in the library system. Families with children of all ages are invited to celebrate all the mothers, grandmothers, aunts, sisters, or other motherly figures in their lives.

On Friday, May 9, the Missouri City Branch Library (1530 Texas Parkway) will have a “Mother’s Day Celebration” from 12:00 noon to 1:00 pm, in The Pointe on the 3rd floor of the library.

Mothers — or anyone in a mothering role — are invited to enjoy a break with sweet treats, live music, and serenades in a relaxed, festive atmosphere. Honor and celebrate the amazing mothers in the community while enjoying the view from The Pointe!

On Saturday, May 10, the Mission Bend Branch Library (8421 Addicks Clodine Rd) will have “Zumba with Love: Mother’s Day Dance & Wellness” from 11:30 am to 12:30 pm, in the Meeting Room.

Children are invited to bring their mothers for a heart-pumping, full-filled Zumba session designed for all ages and fitness levels! Enjoy energizing dance routines to uplifting music in a supportive and joyful environment. Designed for first-timers or seasoned Zumba enthusiasts, this program is all about movement, laughter, and self-care. After the workout, stay for a relaxing cool-down session, connect with fellow moms, and enjoy light refreshments. Come for the fitness, stay for the fun, and leave with a heart full of joy and a body full of energy!

These programs are free and open to the public. For more information, see the Fort Bend County Libraries website (www.fortbendlibraries.gov) or call the Missouri City Branch Library (281-238-2100), the Mission Bend Branch Library (832-471-5900), or the library system’s Communications Office (281-633-4734).