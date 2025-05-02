Rep. Troy E. Nehls Sends Letter to Brown University President Demanding an Explanation on How the University Uses Its Endowment to Lower Tuition Costs and Improve Student Experience

WASHINGTON, D.C. —Congressman Troy E. Nehls (R-TX-22) sent a letter to the President of Brown University, Christina H. Paxson, Ph.D, outlining his concerns regarding the imminent adverse action taken by Brown University against student Alex Shieh. According to recent reports, Shieh emailed non-faculty employees at the university asking them what they do all day to determine why the university’s tuition has gotten expensive.

“Penalizing a student for what appears to be an attempt to understand the university’s administrative structure and priorities raises serious concerns about the institution’s commitment to open inquiry and embracing dissenting viewpoints.” Congressman Nehls stated in the letter sent. “A university environment should encourage students to seek information and engage in civil discourse, even when it involves questioning its own administrative practices.”

In the letter, Congressman Nehls demands a response from Brown University President Paxson explaining how the university’s $7.2 billion endowment is used to improve the student experience or lower tuition costs.

