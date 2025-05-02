Neurologist charged with online solicitation of a minor

A Houston-area neurologist is charged with online solicitation of a minor, Harris County Constable Precinct One Alan Rosen announced.

Dr. Jason Robert Thonhoff, 43, was arrested Thursday by the constable’s Internet Crimes Against Children unit.

“Let this be a warning to predators: we patrol cyberspace and we will catch you,” Rosen said. “We will do all we can to protect the most vulnerable members of our society.”

Court records state the investigation began in 2023 and documented an array of sexually explicit actions by the defendant as recently as late April, as he sought to prey on a deputy posing as a teenage girl.

Online solicitation of a minor is a felony that carries a penalty of up to life in state prison.

The Precinct One Constable’s Office asks anyone with information regarding the defendant interacting with minors to contact deputies at 713-222-4929.

The Precinct One Constable’s Office is an affiliate of the Houston-Metro Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

The case is being prosecuted by the Harris County District Attorney’s Office.