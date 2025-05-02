Local Agencies Unite in Effort to Locate Missing Persons

Attend Missing in Southeast Texas, Saturday, May 3, 2025

For those with missing loved ones and those who would advocate for them, an annual event on May 3rd in Houston is the place to be for resources, awareness, and more.

May 3, 2025, is Missing in Southeast Texas Day (MISETXD). To celebrate and commemorate this occasion, local, state and national agencies with a mission to find missing persons ask you to attend Missing in Southeast Texas Day on Saturday, May 3rd, from 10 AM to 3 PM at The Children’s Assessment Center, 2500 Bolsover Street, Houston, TX 77005. MIS MISETXD’s mission is to help those with missing loved ones make connections that can help bring the missing home.

Families and friends of missing persons as well as interested members of the community are encouraged to attend the event to learn how to navigate the missing persons system. Agencies at the event to assist families and friends of missing persons include social service agencies and various missing persons networks, such as Texas Center for the Missing.

The event will feature:

Local law enforcement agencies accepting missing persons reports and updates from families of the missing

Trained DNA collection specialists collecting voluntary family reference DNA cheek swabs to upload into a national missing persons database

family reference DNA cheek swabs to upload into a national missing persons database Bilingual guides assisting all attendees in the completion of a missing persons report or directing attendees to resources

Private roundtable discussion for family members with a missing loved one

Forensic artist providing age-progressed photos of long-term missing persons

Panel discussion addressing missing persons issues and more!

Families or friends should plan to bring information to the event for data entry or information updates in the national missing persons database, including:

Photos of the missing with identifying features (e.g., tattoos or birthmarks) or personal items (e.g., favorite earrings or shirt)

X-rays, dental or medical records

Police reports or other identifying documents that can be scanned and placed on file

Two biological relatives from the mother’s side of the missing loved one to voluntarily submit DNA samples, if desired

More information is available at on our website: centerforthemissing.org/missing-in-southeast-texas-day/ or visit our FB Event Page: facebook.com/MISETXD.

Attendees are welcome to wear memorial t-shirts and bring posters, photos, or literature to display to commemorate their missing loved ones on the “Walkway of the Missing.” The “Walkway of the Missing” is a centralized location at the event for all attendees to view missing persons information. Documents placed on the walkway will not be returned after the event.

About Missing in Southeast Texas Day

Partners for the Missing in Southeast Texas Day event include the Harris County Sheriff’s Office Foundation, Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences, Houston Police Officers’ Union, Texas Center for the Missing, TEXSAR Gulf Coast Division, and The Children’s Assessment Center. Other collaborators and in-kind sponsors of the event include: Alexandria Lowitzer Recovery Fund, Alpha Search and Recovery, Alzheimer’s Association Houston & Southeast Texas Chapter, CODIS, Consulate General of Mexico in Houston, Crimestoppers of Houston, Galveston County Medical Examiner’s Office, Harris County Housing & Community Development, Harris County Public Defender’s Office, Harris County Sheriff’s Office, Houston Galaxy Fireworks & Halloween Costumes, Houston Police Department, Israel United in Christ – Houston Chapter, NamUs – National Missing and Unidentified Persons System, Migrant Rights Collective, Moxxy Forensic Investigations, Office of the Harris County Attorney, Pasadena Police Department, RGEN, Solve the Case, Inc., and South Texas Human Rights Center.

Join the social conversation: #MissingInHC. For questions, contact support@tcftm.org or 713.599.0235.