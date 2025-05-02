Harris County Attorney Menefee Joins Local Officials in Supreme Court Fight Against Executive Order Stripping Constitutional Citizenship Rights

Houston, TX – Harris County Attorney Christian D. Menefee has joined a coalition of local governments and officials from across the nation in filing an amicus brief with the U.S. Supreme Court, urging the Court to continue blocking President Trump’s executive order targeting birthright citizenship. The Trump administration is seeking to implement parts of the policy while legal challenges remain ongoing.

“The Constitution is clear—if you’re born on American soil, you’re an American citizen. This isn’t a partisan issue; it’s about upholding the 14th Amendment,” said County Attorney Menefee. “This executive order is a direct assault on our Constitution and on the rights of children born in Harris County. We refuse to stand by while the federal government attempts to strip away citizenship rights that have been settled law for over 150 years.”

The amicus brief outlines the severe impacts that would be felt in Harris County and communities across the country if the order were allowed to take effect during ongoing litigation. Children born in the United States could be denied citizenship and rendered ineligible for essential benefits, including health coverage through Medicaid, nutrition assistance through SNAP, and other safety-net programs. Birth certificates would no longer serve as proof of citizenship, creating administrative chaos for all Americans seeking passports, Social Security cards, and public benefits.

The brief also emphasizes the importance of blocking the order nationwide to ensure that citizenship is granted consistently, regardless of where in the U.S. a child is born.

“Harris County is home to families from all over the world who contribute to our community in countless ways. We will continue fighting to protect all our residents from unconstitutional overreach,” Menefee added. “Every child born in Harris County deserves the full protection of the Constitution, regardless of their parents’ immigration status.”

The Supreme Court is expected to rule on the government’s applications for partial stays in the coming weeks.