Celebrating AAPI Heritage Month: Honoring Culture, Advancing Health

Harris County Public Health highlights key health issues facing Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders

HOUSTON – Harris County Public Health (HCPH) proudly recognizes May as Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) Heritage Month, honoring the diverse cultures, contributions, and voices of the AAPI community in Harris County and beyond. This month, HCPH reaffirms its commitment to health empowerment and highlights key public health concerns impacting AAPI populations, while promoting accessible, community-centered care.

In Harris County, AAPI individuals represent roughly 8% of the population, according to the latest U.S. Census data. This diverse group includes people of East Asian, South Asian, Southeast Asian, and Pacific Islander descent—each with distinct cultures, traditions, and health experiences.

Health Issues Affecting AAPI Communities

The AAPI community faces unique health disparities that are often masked by the “model minority” myth and are underrepresented in public health data:

Hepatitis B disproportionately affects Asian Americans, who make up more than half of Americans living with chronic hepatitis B, despite representing only 6% of the U.S. population, according to the Asian Liver Center at Stanford University.

Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders are more likely to get liver cancer and die from it than non-Hispanic White populations.

Diabetes and cardiovascular disease are increasingly prevalent, particularly among Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander populations, who are more than twice as likely to be diagnosed with diabetes compared to non-Hispanic White populations.

Cancer is the leading cause of death among Asian Americans, especially people of Chinese, Filipino, Korean, and Vietnamese heritage, according to the American Cancer Society.

Mental health stigma continues to prevent many AAPI individuals from seeking behavioral health services, resulting in lower treatment rates despite rising rates of stress, depression, and anxiety, particularly among youth and immigrant families.

HIV and STI awareness remains critical. National Asian and Pacific Islander HIV/AIDS Awareness Day, observed on May 19, underscores the need for inclusive testing and education. The CDC reports that 1 in 5 Asian Americans living with HIV are unaware of their status.

“These health issues highlight the importance of culturally appropriate and language-accessible care for AAPI communities,” said Dr. Ericka Brown, HCPH Local Health Authority and Director of the

Community Health and Wellness Division. “At Harris County Public Health, we are committed to improving health outcomes by meeting communities where they are—with compassion, respect, and services tailored to their needs.”

A Call to Action for Health Empowerment

HCPH encourages families in the AAPI community to connect with their health care providers and remain informed about their health status. Regular screenings, vaccinations, and open conversations about family health history can help prevent or manage chronic diseases early.

HCPH also provides a variety of low-cost or no-cost services to eligible individuals of all ages and backgrounds, including:

To learn more or schedule an appointment, visit hcphtx.org/HealthServices or call (832) 927-7350.