This Mother’s Day, Moms Splash Free at Typhoon Texas Waterpark

KATY, TX (May 1, 2025) – Typhoon Texas, now celebrating its tenth year of waterpark thrills and family fun, is recognizing Mother’s Day with a special offer for families looking for the perfect way to celebrate mom. On Sunday, May 11, 2025, all moms will receive free admission with the purchase of a day ticket at the ticket window.

“Moms do so much for their families, and we want to show our appreciation in a fun, meaningful way,” says John Pham, vice president of marketing for Typhoon Texas. “By inviting moms to enjoy the park on us, we hope families will come together, make memories, and celebrate the special women in their lives.”

To take advantage of the waterpark’s Mother’s Day offer, moms must be present with another person at the ticket window. The promotion is valid only on May 11, 2025 and cannot be combined with any other offer. Not available online.

Typhoon Texas is located at 555 Katy Fort Bend Rd. next to Katy Mills Mall, 1.5 miles west of the Grand Parkway. Free onsite parking, free tubes and free life jackets are available.

Go to www.TyphoonTexas.com/Houston for attraction information, cabana rentals and season passes.