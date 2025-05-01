San Antonio Massage Establishment Closed For Suspected Human Trafficking

AUSTIN – The Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation (TDLR) has issued a six-month emergency closure order effective April 22 that closes a massage establishment in San Antonio for suspected human trafficking.

Guixan Han and Golden Phoenix Holdings LLC, the owner/operator of Sweetness Spa, a/k/a QQ Spa, a/k/a Wang’s Spa, 12255 West Ave., Suite 104 and 105, were ordered to halt operations at the establishment and are prohibited from operating a different massage establishment at that location.

TDLR had received a complaint that alleged that human trafficking was possibly occurring at the location. The complainant also provided screenshots of images and videos of sexual encounters at the establishment that were part of an online chat group.

A TDLR investigation found that there were several unlicensed employees – and some of them quickly left the building during the site visit. During the investigation, a customer was found in the establishment without any clothes on, and he ran out the door as soon as he was dressed. Investigators also found several indicators of possible human trafficking, including lingerie and excessive security cameras.

HB 3579, passed in the 88th Legislature Regular Session, went into effect Sept. 1, 2023. Under the legislation proposed by State Rep. Benjamin Bumgarner and State Sen. Phil King, TDLR’s executive director can issue an emergency order halting the operation of any massage establishment if law enforcement or TDLR find evidence or indicators that human trafficking is occurring at the establishment.

Anyone who suspects human trafficking is occurring can contact the National Hotline for Human Trafficking at 1-888-373-7888 or text HELP or INFO to BeFree (233733). If the situation is an emergency or you believe someone is in immediate danger, call 911 and alert the authorities.

You can also file a complaint on a TDLR-regulated business that you suspect may be participating in human trafficking.