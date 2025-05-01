Houston Arboretum’s Little Party on the Prairie: 2025 Alfresco Gala honoring “50 Years of Volunteers” raises nearly $450,000 for nature education and conservation

WHAT: Houston Arboretum & Nature Center’s Little Party on the Prairie: 2025 Alfresco Gala

WHERE: Houston Arboretum & Nature Center

4501 Woodway Dr.

Houston, 77024

WHEN: Friday, April 11, 2025

7 p.m. – 11 p.m.

DETAILS: Houston Arboretum & Nature Center’s Little Party on the Prairie: 2025 Alfresco Gala, honoring “50 Years of Volunteers,” raised nearly $450,000 to fund the Arboretum’s conservation and education programs. Volunteers are the lifeblood of many nonprofit organizations, including the Houston Arboretum. From board members to volunteer helpers with Tyke Hikes and Tapas on the Trails, the Arboretum is grateful to the dedicated volunteers who help make the organization so impactful in the Houston community.

The annual fundraiser welcomed 400 nature-loving guests for dining and dancing under the stars to celebrate Houston’s wild landscapes and native prairie at the Houston Arboretum. The Alfresco Gala was held on the beautiful Nature Center Courtyard and Lawn. Guests enjoyed delectable gourmet food and fine wines as they sat in small groups surrounded by blooming spring wildflowers and prairie grasses.

The specialty cocktail of the evening was a Hibiscus and Rosemary Margarita. A delicious family-style meal included: Cornbread, Apple Pea Salad, Tomato & Cucumber Salad, Fried Chicken, Mashed Potatoes and Mac & Cheese. The delectable dessert stand offered Lavender Panna Cotta, Mini Apple Tart, Meyer Lemon Bar, Chocolate Mousse, and gourmet coffee.

Lead underwriters included Marilyn and Harry Kirk (Prairie Paintbrush), followed by Carrie and John Hays Compton, Kirkland & Ellis LLP and Moonshot Compost (Texas Bluestar).

Highlights of the evening included a lively performance by local favorite The Spiffingtons, setting the tone for dancing under the stars, and guided evening nature hikes along the Arboretum’s trails, where guests explored the landscape after dark with staff from the education and conservation teams.

Guests also enjoyed a spirited silent auction featuring curated travel packages, fine wines, dining experiences, luxury items, outdoor gear like Turtlebox speakers, and cultural outings including theatre and museum experiences. The ever-popular wine and tequila pull brought plenty of friendly competition, while a charming photo op with a live donkey and hay bale setup added a playful touch to the evening.

Curadora joined the festivities with an on-site hat bar, offering guests the chance to design custom hats adorned with elegant ribbons and personal flair – a perfect blend of fashion and keepsake.

WHO: The event was chaired by Lucie Harte Arnoldy and Daniel Arnoldy. The Houston Arboretum’s partners for Little Party on the Prairie: 2025 Alfresco Gala included Cotton Culinary, Double Decanted, LALO Spirits, Curadora & Co Hats, and Any Occasion Tents & Events.

PHOTOGRAPHER: Anthony Rathbun

CHAIRS, HONOREES:

Debbie Markey, Executive Director, Houston Arboretum & Nature Center

Lucie Harte Arnoldy and Daniel Arnoldy, Co-Chairs

Mary Sommers and Sam Pyne, Board President and wife

ADDITIONAL GUESTS

Kris and Elisabeth Larson (Kris is CEO of Downtown Houston/Central Houston)

Council Member Sallie Alcorn and George Alcorn

Congresswoman Lizzie Fletcher and Scott Fletcher

Kelly Young

Sarah Flournoy and Don Verser

Board Members

Betty & Steve Newton

Jenn & Allen Rustay (Hicks Thomas)

Gigi & Ernie Pekmezaris

Janna & David Webber

Amy & Leyton Woolf

Allyson & Jason Kinzel

Chris Odell (Arnold & Porter)

Katharine and Mosby Perrow

Katy & Sandy Shurin

Tiffany & James Melchers

Katherine & David Andrew

Tim and Sarah Neuhaus (Bank OZK)

Barbara Bushong

Carrie and John-Hays Compton

Ruth & Dan Flournoy

Ethel & Chap Hutcheson

Leslie & Jeff Griffin

Amanda & Frank Hauser

Connie Lin

Marilyn & Harry Kirk

# # #

ABOUT:

The mission of the Houston Arboretum & Nature Center is to provide education about the natural environment to people of all ages and to protect and enhance the Arboretum as a haven and as a sanctuary for native plants and animals. The Houston Arboretum & Nature Center, one of the first nature education facilities for children in the state of Texas serves more than 600,000 visitors annually. The Arboretum also provides nature education for more than 10,000 children annually. For more information about the Houston Arboretum & Nature Center and levels of membership visit houstonarboretum.org.