Central Fort Bend Chamber to host it’s Cornhole & A Cookout Tournament, presented by Shottenkirk Fort Bend Kia, on May 9, 2025

May 1, 2025 – ROSENBERG, TX – The Leadership Fort Bend Alumni Division of the Central Fort Bend Chamber is set to host it’s annual Cornhole & A Cookout Tournament, presented by Shottenkirk Fort Bend Kia, on Friday, May 9, 2025, from 3:00 – 8:00 pm. The event will be held at the Fort Bend Knights of Columbus 2801 Pavillion located at 2007 Kay Cee Drive, Rosenberg, TX 77471.

The tournament raises money for our Leadership Fort Bend Program and scholarships for a nonprofit and a small business. In addition to Shottenkirk Fort Bend Kia, sponsors include Another Time Soda Fountain: Ice Cream Cart Sponsor, Frost Bank: Hydration Station Sponsor, Knights of Columbus #2801 and Silver Eagle Distributors: Bar Sponsors, and GFL Environmental: Longest Toss Sponsor. Food will be provided by the Knights of Columbus #2801.

Team Registrations are $120 and include a two-person team, two meal tickets and drink tickets and are currently available through our RISE Total Resource Campaign. Spectator tickets are available for $40 and include a meal ticket and drink tickets.

For more information on the Central Fort Bend Chamber upcoming events, membership information or the RISE Total Resource Campaign, please visit www.cfbca.org or call the office at 281-342-5464.