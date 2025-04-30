Texas Parks and Wildlife Earns VETS Indexes Recognized Employer Award for 2025

AUSTIN— In acknowledgment of its dedicated work to employ and retain veterans, Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) received the Recognized Employer Award in the 2025 VETS Indexes Employer Awards.

This award highlights the organization’s strong commitment to recruiting, hiring, retaining, developing and supporting veterans and the military-connected community.

“Texas Parks and Wildlife Department has demonstrated outstanding support for veterans and the military-connected community, earning the Recognized Employer Award as a result,” said George Altman, president of VETS Indexes. “Even as more organizations than ever before are recognizing the uniquely valuable skills that veterans bring as employees, the efforts of Texas Parks and Wildlife Department to recruit, retain, develop, and support those who served, as well as their families, stand out from the pack. Congratulations to Texas Parks and Wildlife Department for its remarkable progress creating a workplace that welcomes veterans and empowers them to advance their careers.”

A record 349 organizations submitted surveys for the VETS Indexes Employer Awards this year. Of those participants, VETS Indexes recognized 294 organizations across the following award levels: 5 Star Employer, 4 Star Employer, 3 Star Employer, and Recognized Employer. Participating organizations included large and small companies, government agencies and departments, nonprofit groups, colleges and universities.

Through the efforts of TPWD’s Human Resources staff, veteran hiring over the past three years has steadily increased.

“This program is so important, not only for our 300+ veteran employees, but for the military and veteran applicants,” said Nicole Mechler, Military Liaison and Internship Coordinator for TPWD’s Human Resources Division. “Our agency supports our veterans and their families whether it’s related to working with us directly, or TPWD providing programs and benefits to the local communities to help them get outdoors. After all, life is better outdoors.”

Over the last year, staff have attended more than 60 military and veteran-focused events. These events allow staff to network face to face, provide application assistance to veterans and their families and educate people about the opportunities TPWD offers.

To start your profession with TPWD, visit the jobs and careers page for information on how to apply for jobs, employee benefits and a list of upcoming recruiting events.