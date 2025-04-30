Massage Establishment In Huffman, Texas, Closed For Suspected Human Trafficking

AUSTIN – The Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation (TDLR) has issued a six-month emergency closure order effective April 22 that closes a massage establishment in Huffman for suspected human trafficking.

John Chyr d/b/a 1&1 Foot Massage, 11101 FM 1960, Suite G, was ordered to halt operations at the establishment and is prohibited from operating a different massage establishment at that location.

During a routine massage establishment inspection, a TDLR employee noted that required licenses and consumer information signs were not displayed and found two unlicensed employees who were providing services. The inspector also found indicators that employees were living on the premises, and found clothing on site, including lingerie. The establishment is advertised on illicit massage websites.

HB 3579, passed in the 88th Legislature Regular Session, went into effect Sept. 1, 2023. Under the legislation proposed by State Rep. Benjamin Bumgarner and State Sen. Phil King, TDLR’s executive director can issue an emergency order halting the operation of any massage establishment if law enforcement or TDLR find evidence or indicators that human trafficking is occurring at the establishment.

Anyone who suspects human trafficking is occurring can contact the National Hotline for Human Trafficking at 1-888-373-7888 or text HELP or INFO to BeFree (233733). If the situation is an emergency or you believe someone is in immediate danger, call 911 and alert the authorities.

You can also file a complaint on a TDLR-regulated business that you suspect may be participating in human trafficking.