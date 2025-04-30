Harmony Public Schools CCMO wins Top 50 Marketer Award

HOUSTON – John Boyd, Chief Communications & Marketing Officer for Harmony Public Schools , has been recognized with the esteemed OnCon Icon Top 50 Marketer Award for excellence in the field of marketing. The OnCon Icon Awards celebrate outstanding achievements of top organizations and executives worldwide.

This prestigious recognition is determined through peer and community voting. Voters are instructed to select individuals they have seen make a significant impact on their own organization or within the broader industry, contribute to their professional community through thought leadership, drive innovation, and demonstrate exceptional leadership.

In 2024, the Harmony Communications & Marketing Department was the most award-winning school communications department in America by the National School Public Relations Association (NSPRA) , as well as Texas’ most award-winning team by the Texas School Public Relations Association (TSPRA) .

Boyd has served as Chief Communications & Marketing Officer for Harmony Public Schools since 2019. He has been with Harmony since 2018.

Harmony Chief Financial Officer Ebru Akyildiz (2023) and Chief Human Resources Officer Emre Altun (2022, 2023) are also previous recipients of OnCon Icon awards in Finance and Human Resources, respectively.

Harmony Public Schools is a Texas-born, Texas-wide public charter school system with more than 60 campuses serving PreK-Grade 12 students in 23 cities across the state, including Greater Houston, DFW, San Antonio, Austin, El Paso, Waco, Lubbock, Midland-Odessa, Bryan, Beaumont, and the Rio Grande Valley. Harmony’s curriculum places a heavy focus on STEM skills, Character Education, project-based learning, and college readiness.

