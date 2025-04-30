Fort Bend County Fair Fair Queen Contest Entries Open Now

Are you ready to lead, inspire, and represent your community? The Fort Bend County Fair is now accepting applications for the 2025 Fair Queen Scholarship Contest—and we’re looking for confident, community-minded young women to take center stage!

This exciting opportunity is open to females ages at least 15 years of age and not more than 19 years of age on September 1, 2025, who reside in Fort Bend County. The deadline to apply is June 12, 2025, and only the first 20 qualified applicants will be accepted—so don’t wait to sign up!

More than just a crown, the Fair Queen title offers a chance to grow as a leader, make lasting friendships, and earn scholarships and prizes. Contestants will be judged on a personal interview, an essay, a networking event, and overall participation.

The journey to the crown includes several memorable milestones: it begins with a mandatory orientation on July 13, followed by Enrichment/Derby Day on August 3, Group Volunteer Day on August 16, and the Life Member/Committee Dance on September 6. Contestants will also participate BBQ Cook-Off events on September 19 & 20, ride in the Kickoff Parade on September 26 before the highly anticipated Coronation that evening.

The crowned Queen will serve as an ambassador during the Fair’s 10-day celebration and at community events throughout the year, attending receptions, auctions, and representing the Fort Bend County Fair Association with pride.

For more information and to apply, visit fortbendcountyfair.com under the events tab or contact the Fair Office at 281-342-6171.