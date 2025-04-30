Business Community Unites to Recognize   Outstanding Educators in Katy ISD 

Brazos Valley Schools Credit Union, Katy Area Chamber of Commerce host luncheon for District’s Teachers of the Year

KATY, TX [April 29, 2025] – Partnering with the Katy Area Chamber of Commerce, Brazos Valley Schools Credit Union (BVSCU) continued its decades-long tradition honoring Katy ISD’s Teachers of the Year at a celebratory luncheon today at the Merrell Center.

In attendance were Katy ISD Board President Victor Perez, Vice President Amy Thieme, Secretary Mary Ellen Cuzela and trustees Dawn Champagne, Lance Redmon and Rebecca Fox.

Speakers at the 2024-2025 Teachers of the Year luncheon included City of Katy Mayor Dusty Thiele; Houston Methodist West Hospital COO and Vice President of the Katy ISD Education Foundation Kyle Stanzel; and Katy ISD Superintendent Ken Gregorski.

“We’re here to celebrate a remarkable group of Katy ISD educators – our campus Teachers of the Year – whose commitment is felt in every corner of our district,” said Dr. Gregorski. “I’d like to thank the Brazos Valley Schools Credit Union and the Katy Area Chamber of Commerce for hosting today’s luncheon and recognition.”

Each educator received a special gift and recognition for their incredible dedication and excellence.

“It is a true pleasure to join in recognizing the remarkable educators from each of our district’s campuses,” said Matthew Ferraro, president and CEO of the Katy Area Chamber of Commerce. “These educators have inspired their students and exemplified dedication, creativity and leadership within their schools.”

Founded in 1954 by Katy ISD business officer W.D. Fussell, BVSCU was chartered to serve educators in the District and Fort Bend and Waller counties. The credit union now serves more than 60,000 members across 13 counties.

Established in 1962, the Katy Area Chamber of Commerce supports an integrated local business network and works toward the common interests of its members to support a thriving community.

