TDLR Suspends Bell County Man’s Massage Therapist, Instructor Licenses

AUSTIN – The Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation (TDLR) has suspended the massage therapist and massage instructor licenses of Demarr Thomas and he may not work in Texas as a massage therapist or as a massage instructor until the resolution of several criminal cases against him have been disposed of, or until a court orders that his licenses be restored.

Thomas has three pending criminal cases pending in Bell County, including a felony sexual assault case and two misdemeanor indecent assault cases. All three incidents were alleged to have occurred while he was performing massages on clients.

“TDLR takes allegations of sexual misconduct extremely seriously and there is no place in this profession for those who abuse their position of trust. Protecting the public is our foremost responsibility and we will pursue every possible action under the law to hold licensees accountable,” said TDLR Executive Director Courtney Arbour.