Six Flags Hurricane Harbor Splashtown Opens May 3 for the 2025 Season

Houston’s Largest Water Park Offers More Than 40 Slides and Attractions for Guests of All Ages

WHAT:

With the blue pools filled with water, the colorful tubes fully inflated and the lifeguards in place, Houston’s largest water park, Six Flags Hurricane Harbor Splashtown, is ready to welcome guests this Saturday, May 3 when it officially opens for the 2025 season. From pulse-pounding speed slides to gentler options for the little ones, Hurricane Harbor Splashtown offers more than 40 slides and family-friendly attractions for guests of all ages to enjoy.

WHEN:

May 3 to May 25 – Saturdays, Sundays and select Fridays; 11:00 a.m.-6:00 p.m.

Daily operations begin Friday, May 30

WHERE:

Six Flags Hurricane Harbor Splashtown; 21300 Interstate 45 N, Spring, TX

KNOW BEFORE YOU GO:

Life jackets are required for guests under 52” and 48” at some attractions. Only US Coast Guard approved life jackets are permitted.

Guests under 42” must be accompanied by a supervising companion at specific attractions.

The best way to enjoy Hurricane Harbor Splashtown is with a 2025 season pass. Silver and Gold passes are now on sale online.

More information at sixflags.com. Follow us on social media for the latest information about park hours.