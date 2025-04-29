Public Assistance Needed to Identify Decedent

UNIDENTIFIED DECEDENT FLIER
|Announcement
Date:
|4/25/2025
|Date of
Death/Recovery:
|3/7/2025
|IFS Case Number:
|ML25-0964
|Law Enforcement Agency and Case
Number:
|2503-02315 (HCSO)
|NamUs.gov:
|https://www.namus.gov/UnidentifiedPersons/Case#/139953
|Recovery Location:
|15499 Beamer Rd., Friendswood, TX 77546
|Demographic Description:
|Sex:
|Male
|Height:
|Undetermined
|Age:
|Middle- Aged Adult
|Race:
|Undetermined
|ADDITIONAL IDENTIFIERS:
|The decedent may have had a defect in the right side of the nose, which may have been noticeable during life. The decedent was found near “Levi Strauss” brand pants, size “W34 L34” and a “Tommy Hilfiger” brand brown leather belt.
|CASE DETAILS:
|Skeletal remains of a middle-aged adult male were found in a wooded area that was being cleared for
construction.
PHOTOS: Belt similar to the one found near the decedent.
If you recognize or believe you may be able to help identify the deceased, contact the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences at either number provided:
Main Number: 832-927-5000 or Forensic Investigations: 832-927-5001
Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences | 1861 Old Spanish Trail, Houston, Texas 77054 | www.harriscountytx.gov/ifs