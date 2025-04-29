Public Assistance Needed to Identify Decedent

UNIDENTIFIED DECEDENT FLIER

Announcement Date: 4/25/2025 Date of Death/Recovery: 3/7/2025 IFS Case Number: ML25-0964 Law Enforcement Agency and Case Number: 2503-02315 (HCSO) NamUs.gov: https://www.namus.gov/UnidentifiedPersons/Case#/139953 Recovery Location: 15499 Beamer Rd., Friendswood, TX 77546 Demographic Description: Sex: Male Height: Undetermined Age: Middle- Aged Adult Race: Undetermined ADDITIONAL IDENTIFIERS: The decedent may have had a defect in the right side of the nose, which may have been noticeable during life. The decedent was found near “Levi Strauss” brand pants, size “W34 L34” and a “Tommy Hilfiger” brand brown leather belt. CASE DETAILS: Skeletal remains of a middle-aged adult male were found in a wooded area that was being cleared for construction.

PHOTOS: Belt similar to the one found near the decedent.

If you recognize or believe you may be able to help identify the deceased, contact the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences at either number provided:

Main Number: 832-927-5000 or Forensic Investigations: 832-927-5001

