DIRT DOGS THEATRE CO. PRESENTS BUG

Performance dates: May 16 – 31, 2025

HOUSTON, TX — Dirt Dogs Theatre Co. (DDTCo.) closes out its ninth season with Bug, the cult thriller by Pulitzer Prize winner Tracy Letts. Co-directed by Malinda L. Beckham and Curtis Barber, this tense, award-winning play examines the terrifying power of belief and the psychological fallout of seclusion.

ABOUT THE PLAY

Agnes is a lonely waitress with a fondness for isolation. Peter is a Gulf War drifter. As an unexpected love affair develops in a seedy Oklahoma City motel room, mysterious bugs begin to take over their space. Are they simple pests or could they be the result of military experiments? The couple’s fears soon escalate to paranoia, conspiracy theories, and twisted psychological motives that disrupt any attempt at normalcy.

ABOUT THE PLAYWRIGHT

Tracy Letts is the author of the plays Killer Joe and Man from Nebraska, named one of Time Magazine’s Top Ten Plays of 2003. He is an ensemble member of the Steppenwolf Theatre Company. His appearances there include Homebody/Kabul, The Dazzle, Glengarry Glen Ross, Three Days of Rain and Picasso at the Lapin Agile. Film appearances include Guinevere, U.S. Marshals and Chicago Cab. Television appearances include The District, Profiler, The Drew Carey Show, Home Improvement, and Seinfeld. Tracy made his directing debut at the Lookingglass Theatre Company with Glen Berger’s play Great Men of Science, Nos. 21 & 22.

ABOUT THE DIRECTORS

Malinda L. Beckham, Artistic Director and Curtis Barber, Artistic Associate for Dirt Dogs Theatre Co., take the helm as directors of Bug. Beckham directed Blackbird, Race, The Pillowman, Coyote on a Fence, A Steady Rain (in 2016 and 2022), The Boundary (world premiere), Glengarry Glen Ross, The Exonerated, the streaming production of Twilight: Los Angeles, 1992, and co-directed A Lie of the Mind. Barber has directed the DDTCo. productions of The Birds, Misery, and The Revolutionists. In addition, he directed Corner Store, Sunny, and The Unknown in the annual Student Playwright Festival and most recently performed in The Pillowman as Michal.

Rounding out the creative team are Mark Lewis on scenic design, John Baker on lighting design, Michael Mullins on sound design, Malinda L. Beckham on set decoration, Samantha Hyman on costume design, Adina Opalek as intimacy director, Kyle Clark as fight director, Trevor B. Cone as production manager, Barbara Alicea-Aponte as production stage manager, and Valerie Lerma Puente as assistant stage manager.

Bug features a Houston-based cast consisting of Callina Anderson as Agnes, Kyle Clark as Peter, Jeff Featherston as Gerry, Curtis Barber as Dr. Sweet, and Maggie Maxwell as R.C.

DETAILS

CALENDAR LISTING

Theatre/Performing Arts

WHAT

Bug

WHO

Written by Written by Tracy Letts

Directed by Malinda L. Beckham (77077) and Curtis Barber (77005)

Featuring:

Role Actor (ZIP) Previous DDTCo. credits

Agnes White Callina Anderson (77551) Twilight: Los Angeles, 1992 (Maria)

Peter Evans Kyle Clark (77023) The Pillowman (Ariel), Coyote on a Fence

(Bobby Reyburn)

Gerry Goss Jeff Featherston (77429) Appropriate (Bo), The Birds (Nat), August: Osage County

(Bill Fordham), Glengarry Glen Ross (Richard Roma),

Twilight: Los Angeles, 1992 (Bill Bradley), The Eight:

Reindeer Monologues (Dasher)

Dr. Sweet Curtis Barber (77005) The Pillowman (Michal), Coyote on a Fence (Sam Fried),

The Eight: Reindeer Monologues (Cupid), Talk Radio

(Bernie/Ensemble)

R.C. Maggie Maxwell (75460) Dirt Dogs debut

WHEN

May May 16 – 31, 2025

PERFORMANCES

Opening night

Friday, May 16, 2025 (followed by a champagne reception)

Evenings

8pm | Fridays & Saturdays, May 16, 17, 23, 24, 30 & 31

7:30pm | Thursdays, May 22 & 29

7:30pm | Monday, May 19

Matinees

2pm | Sundays, May 18 & 25

Approximate run time

One hour, 40 minutes (one intermission)

WHERE

MATCH – Midtown Arts & Theater Center Houston

Matchbox 3, The John P. McGovern Theater, 3400 Main St., Houston, TX 77002

BOX OFFICE

713.521.4533 | https://matchouston.org/events/2025/bug

TICKETS

Single tickets, $30

Matinees and Industry Mondays are “Pay What You Can”

PRESS CONTACT

Trevor B. Cone, Executive Director

trevor@dirtdogstheatre.org

713. 561.5113

ABOUT DIRT DOGS THEATRE CO.

Dirt Dogs Theatre Co. creates multi-faceted theatrical productions that enrich and entertain audiences, inspire artists, and honor playwrights. It was established in 2015 by Houston theatre veterans, Trevor B. Cone, Malinda L. Beckham, and John Baker. Dirt Dogs collaborates with Houston artists and playwrights to provide an opportunity for new works to be seen, and previously produced ones to breathe new life. www.dirtdogstheatre.org.