Communities In Schools of Houston Highlights Mental Health Initiative During Mental Health Awareness Month in May

HOUSTON, TX, April 17, 2025 – Communities In Schools of Houston (CIS), a leading educational nonprofit, proudly joins the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) in recognizing Mental Health Awareness Month this May. This year’s national campaign, “In Every Story, There’s Strength,” highlights the power of personal stories to foster connection, understanding, and hope.

NAMI is the nation’s largest grassroots mental health organization dedicated to building better lives for the millions of Americans affected by mental illness. NAMI’s campaign celebrates the power of storytelling to fuel connection, understanding, and hope for those navigating their own mental health path.

For 46 years, CIS has championed student well-being, placing mental health at the core of its mission. Since launching the CIS Mental Health Initiative (MHI) 13 years ago, CIS has grown to become the largest school-based provider of mental health services in Harris County.

CIS serves 135 campuses across five Houston-area school districts, three charter systems, and the Lone Star College System. Each campus is supported by a full-time CIS Student Support Specialist who delivers direct guidance and counseling services, ensures basic needs are met, and connects students and families with critical community resources. In May, CIS teams will lead activities and raise awareness about the importance of mental health across all partner campuses.

“Mental health challenges among students are rising in Harris County, across Texas, and nationwide,” said Shubhra Endley, LCSW-S, Director of Mental Health & Wellness at CIS of Houston. “Factors such as adverse childhood experiences, academic stress, social media bullying, and lack of resources all contribute. Our staff works to bridge those gaps and support students and families in building strategies for mental well-being.”

During the 2023–2024 school year, on 100 campuses, 7,569 students were served by CIS licensed mental health professionals, while 642 students received services from CIS licensed mental health partners. More than 25,000 hours of mental health support were facilitated for CIS students. CIS continues to prioritize training for all campus-based staff in trauma-informed practices, Mental Health First Aid, and suicide prevention.

The 2023 Children at Risk report, Growing Up in Houston, underscored the urgency of this work:

In 2022, 73.1% of Texas youth with major depression went untreated — the worst rate in the U.S.

Harris County has 919 students per school counselor , far exceeding the recommended 1:250 ratio.

The report also noted that for Houston to stand as an educational leader, the city must prioritize strategies to:

Aid all students in academic achievement

Invest in mental health resources

Combat chronic absenteeism

“Students with unmet mental health needs are at greater risk of school failure, social isolation, and dropping out,” said Endley. “Our licensed professionals use evidence-based approaches to help students manage anxiety, depression, trauma, and grief.”

Since 2012, CIS has expanded its team of licensed mental health professionals and strengthened partnerships with local agencies to provide on-campus counseling, support groups, and referrals. CIS’s three-tiered MHI approach includes:

CIS campus-based licensed mental health professionals

The CIS Licensed Mobile Mental Health Team

Partnerships with agencies such as Bo’s Place, DePelchin Children’s Center, Family Houston, Nick Finnegan Counseling Center, re:MIND and The Council on Recovery

“We remain committed to ensuring every student has access to the mental health care they need to not only survive, but thrive,” Endley added.

All donations made to CIS during Mental Health Awareness Month will directly support the CIS Mental Health Initiative. To donate, visit www.cishouston.org/donate.

Learn more about the CIS Mental Health Initiative at www.cishouston.org/mental-health-initiative or explore our broader work at www.cishouston.org.

Link to photos here

Photo credit: Courtesy of Communities In Schools of Houston

About Communities In Schools of Houston

Communities In Schools of Houston (CIS) is an organization that empowers every student, regardless of race, zip code, or socioeconomic background, to realize their potential in school and beyond. During the 2023-2024 school year, CIS is serving 163 school campuses across Greater Houston. CIS places at least one full-time staff member on each partner campus to deliver direct services and to connect students and families with needed community resources. We collaborate with more than 300 community partners each year to help students see, confront, and overcome the barriers that stand between them and a brighter future. CIS works alongside students, families, alums and stakeholders to create meaningful change that impacts lives today and generations to come.