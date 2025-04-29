Commissioner Buckingham Applauds the Success of the Matagorda County Vessel Turn-In Program

AUSTIN— Today, Texas Land Commissioner Dawn Buckingham, M.D., announced the results of the Matagorda County Vessel Turn-In Program (VTIP). During the free four-day vessel turn-in event April 9-12, 2025, Matagorda County residents relinquished 23 boats totaling over 411 linear feet and 5 gallons of fuel recovered.

“As a former Gulf Coast resident, intentional stewardship and conservation of our beautiful Texas beaches has always been a personal priority of mine. Responsibly disposing of unwanted vessels improves the cleanliness of the Texas coast while also protecting the longevity of our coastal and marine habitats,” said Commissioner Buckingham. “Thank you to the Matagorda County residents for working with us on this Vessel Turn-In Program and helping preserve the Texas coast for all communities that rely upon the health and vigor of our coastal waters.”

Matagorda County VTIP 2025

The Texas General Land Office (GLO) partnered with Matagorda County and the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) to provide the residents of Matagorda County with this free event to dispose of inoperable vessels.

VTIP provides owners with a free and voluntary method to dispose of their vessels and boats. The GLO sponsors the removal of all fuel, oil, and batteries and TPWD verifies ownership and clears the vessels for disposal.

Removing abandoned vessels from coastal waters comes at a considerable expense— around $1,000 per foot. The GLO and its partners encourage communities to participate in VTIPs to avoid these steep costs and to keep their boats from becoming environmental or safety hazards.

Since its beginning in 2015, VTIP has hosted 44 events in various coastal communities. This essential program has removed 1,742 inoperable boats measuring 28,542 linear feet from coastal areas and recovered 3,516 gallons of fuel and oil.