Attorney General Ken Paxton Issues Statement on President Donald Trump’s First 100 Days in Office

AUSTIN – Attorney General Ken Paxton issued the following statement on President Donald Trump’s first 100 days in office.

“In his first 100 days, President Donald Trump has set the new standard for bold, effective leadership. He has secured our borders, reestablished our economic sovereignty, bolstered national security, restored the rule of law, reignited the American spirit, and written the first chapter in our new golden age,” said Attorney General Paxton. “Our nation is witnessing a national revival thanks to President Trump’s fearless commitment to keeping his promises and delivering results for the American people. I am proud to stand with President Trump and fight alongside him every day to continue making America great.”