The Institute for Spirituality and Health And The Henderson-Wessendorff Foundation Celebrate Long-Term Partnership And Name Stuart Nelson as First Endowed Chair

HOUSTON, Texas (April 28, 2025) – A transformative legacy gift of $2,000,000 from The Henderson-Wessendorff Foundation in 2024 has established the first endowed chair in the history of the Institute for Spirituality and Health at the Texas Medical Center (the Institute). Stuart Nelson, president and chief executive officer of the Institute, has been appointed the inaugural Loise Henderson Wessendorff Chair.

This generous gift reinforces a multi-generational relationship between the Institute and The Henderson-Wessendorff Foundation that is rooted in shared values and visionary philanthropy. This long-term partnership will be celebrated at the Institute’s 70th Anniversary Platinum Jubilee. The Institute’s 70th anniversary celebration will be held on May 1 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Helix Park. Helix Park is the Texas Medical Center’s innovation hub. Houston media personality Lisa Malosky will serve as emcee. More than 300 supporters, Institute board members, healthcare professionals, faith leaders, and community leaders are expected to attend.

Loise Henderson Wessendorff and her family were among the earliest champions of the Institute. Loise Henderson Wessendorff was a respected Houston civic leader and philanthropist known for her deep commitment to community, education, and spiritual well-being. She was a lifetime supporter of charitable causes in Fort Bend and Harris counties and she championed efforts that fostered human dignity and compassionate care – values that closely align with the Institute’s mission. As a founding supporter, Henderson Wessendorff helped establish the Institute’s presence in the Texas Medical Center and contributed to its pioneering mission of integrating spirituality with health. Her vision of whole-person care has continued to shape the Institute’s identity for seven decades. Naming the Institute’s first endowed chair in her honor reflects her profound legacy and the enduring influence of her family’s philanthropic leadership.

The Loise Henderson Wessendorff Chair will ensure stable, long-term leadership for the Institute as it continues to serve communities at the intersection of spirituality, healthcare, and education. This gift honors the legacy of Loise Henderson Wessendorff and affirms the foundation’s confidence in the Institute’s continued vitality and impact.

“To be named the first Loise Henderson Wessendorff Chair is both a personal honor and a milestone for the Institute for Spirituality and Health at the Texas Medical Center,” commented Nelson. “We are profoundly grateful to The Henderson-Wessendorff Foundation for this extraordinary legacy gift, which honors the visionary support of their family over generations and provides lasting strength for our future. This endowment will allow the Institute to expand our reach, deepen our programs, and invest in the long-term sustainability of our mission.”

The Henderson-Wessendorff Foundation’s decision to endow a chair at this moment in the Institute’s history highlights the alignment between both organizations’ long-standing commitment to whole-person health and spiritual well-being. The Loise Henderson Wessendorff Chair will help advance initiatives across the Institute’s four Centers of Excellence and expand its reach in Houston and beyond.

About the May 1 Celebration

The Institute was founded in 1955 as the Institute for Religion and was the first chaplaincy at the Texas Medical Center. The Institute’s 70th Anniversary Celebration will feature inspiring remarks and performances that honor the Institute’s commitment to serve those in spiritual need, individuals at the end of life, and communities affected by health disparities. Attendees will enjoy an inspiring evening of heartfelt tributes showcasing the Institute’s rare and durable presence which has fostered holistic well-being and spiritual care throughout the decades.

Single tickets, table sales, and underwriting opportunities for the Institute’s Platinum Jubilee Celebration are available. To learn more about the event or to register please visit https://www.spiritualityandhealth.org/events/celebration .

About the Institute for Spirituality and Health at the Texas Medical Center

The Institute is an independent, interfaith organization established in 1955. A founding member of the world-renowned Texas Medical Center, the Institute has made a meaningful difference by cultivating heart and humanity in healthcare. The Institute will celebrate a major milestone in May 2025 as it prepares for its 70th anniversary. Over the past seven decades, the Institute has emerged as a pioneering institution at the intersection of faith, medicine, and mental health. Driven by the belief that healthcare must nurture the body, mind, and spirit, the Institute has engaged in decades of mission-focused community education.

The Institute for Spirituality and Health’s mission is to enhance well-being by exploring the relationship between spirituality and health. The Institute advances this mission through education, research, and direct service programs, guided by its four centers of excellence: the Rabbi Samuel E. Karff Center for Healthcare Professionals, the Center for Body, Spirit, and Mind, the Center for End-of-Life and Aging, and the Center for Faith and Public Health.