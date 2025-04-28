Texas Parks and Wildlife Department Acquires First New East Texas Wildlife Management Area in Nearly Two Decades

AUSTIN — For the first time in almost two decades, the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) has added a new Wildlife Management Area (WMA) to its East Texas inventory.

The property, comprising approximately 6,900 acres in Anderson County, will become the Trinity River Wildlife Management Area.

Trinity River WMA is the newest addition to the Middle Trinity River Ecosystem Project, which includes Gus Engeling, Richland Creek, Big Lake Bottom and Keechi Creek WMAs. Together, these properties protect more than 38,000 acres in East Texas. The newly acquired property also adds 11.3 miles of Trinity River frontage, giving TPWD more than 25 miles of riverbank conservation along this important corridor for migratory birds.

The management and restoration of both the Trinity River and Richland Creek WMAs gives TPWD the opportunity for “wall-to-wall” bottomland conservation across the entire east-west width of the Trinity River basin on more than 21,000 contiguous acres. These efforts will aim to slow waters during flooding events, allowing for natural river sediment to settle across the floodplain rather than downstream in areas where concentrated deposits cause environmental problems.

“The establishment of the Trinity River WMA presents an opportunity for the conservation and management of an ecologically unique and important habitat,” said TPWD Executive Director David Yoskowitz. “Partnerships with organizations like the Texas Parks and Wildlife Foundation, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and Knobloch Family Foundation make historic land purchases like this possible.”

The late Jackie Gragg, whose family owned the property, enjoyed seeing the blooming dogwood trees at the nearby Gus Engeling WMA and had a vision of her land being managed and protected in a similar fashion. The Gragg family worked closely with TPWD staff over the course of a year and a half to make this new WMA a reality.

During the 88th legislative session, $10 million in Migratory Game Bird Stamp Funds were appropriated to TPWD for the acquisition of new wildlife management areas. A portion of these funds, along with a grant awarded to the Texas Parks and Wildlife Foundation from the Knobloch Family Foundation, provided the primary match for a Federal Aid in Wildlife Restoration grant from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

“The 88th Legislature’s appropriation of Migratory Game Bird Stamp Funds has allowed TPWD to conserve more lands and bring greater access to even more Texans,” said TPWD Wildlife Division Director Alan Cain.

TPWD will be working cooperatively with many partners to fund and prioritize habitat restoration on the new WMA. Wetland restoration and creation will be a primary effort, along with work focused on rebuilding bottomland hardwood on the Trinity River. Prairie restoration efforts will occur on the upland acres on the northern end of the property. These efforts will benefit numerous species, including waterfowl, shorebirds, neotropical migratory birds, butterflies and many other wildlife. When appropriate, outdoor recreational opportunities, including hunting, birdwatching, camping and fishing will be available to the public.

For more information about WMA’s managed by TPWD, visit: https://tpwd.texas.gov/huntwild/hunt/wma/