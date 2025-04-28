Lone Star Flight Museum To Host Inaugural Clay Shoot Tournament  Thursday, May 8, 2025 

WHO: Lone Star Flight Museum (LSFM) will host its first Clay Shoot Tournament this spring to support the mission of the museum to inspire future generations in STEM and aviation! Event Co-Chairs Steve Biegel and Robert Wagnon encourage teams of four and individual participants to join the fun, show off their shooting skills and support the only museum in Houston whose exhibits FLY! Event sponsorships are also available.

WHAT: Enjoy the great outdoors at the LSFM Clay Shoot Tournament that will include friendly competition and clay shoot challenges with awards for First Place Team, Second Place Team, Top Male Overall and Top Female Overall. An awards ceremony, food and drinks, and an amazing silent auction will round out a fantastic day.

WHEN: Thursday, May 8, 2025, 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

WHERE: Greater Houston Sports Club

6700 McHard Road

Houston, Texas 77053

HOW: Become a sponsor or register a team at LoneStarFlight.org/clayshoot2025 or contact Sam Waters at sam.waters@lonestarflight.org or call 346-352-7678.

About the Lone Star Flight Museum

The Lone Star Flight Museum (LSFM) is a 501c3 aviation museum and STEM learning center with a mission to celebrate flight and achievements in Texas aviation as well as educate and engage our youth through science, technology, engineering, and math. In addition to the Texas Aviation Hall of Fame, the 130,000 square foot museum is home to a flying collection of rare and historic commercial, general aviation and military aircraft. Guests can experience the wonder of flight in a warbird ride and get hands-on in the high-tech Aviation Learning Center and Flight Academy. Multiple public and STEM-focused education programs create an unforgettable museum experience for visitors of all ages. Located at Ellington Airport, just 20 minutes from downtown Houston, LSFM is open Tuesday-Saturday 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and Sundays Noon – 5 p.m. Tickets start at $12 with senior and military discounts. Memberships are also available. For details, visit lonestarflight.org or call 346-708-2517, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram.