Galveston College Nursing Programs Prepare Students For Rewarding Healthcare Careers

2025 Summer and Fall Semesters Application Deadline Extended to May 9

GALVESTON, Texas (April 28, 2025) – Galveston College is accepting applications for its nursing programs now through May 9 for the 2025 Summer and Fall Semesters. Galveston College offers nursing courses online and at its main campus, located at 4015 Avenue Q in Galveston, Texas. Some of Galveston College’s nursing programs can be completed in as little as one year.

Galveston College provides a high-quality, affordable nursing education with small class sizes and experienced faculty. The college partners with local healthcare providers to ensure that students gain real-world experience through clinical rotations which equip them to work in hospitals, clinics , and other medical facilities upon graduation.

Healthcare systems and clinics that are employing GC nursing graduates include, but are not limited to, University of Texas Medical Branch, HCA Houston Medical Center, Houston Methodist Hospital, Hermann Memorial Hospital, and numerous school districts in the area.

“Galveston College is committed to the success of our students and our graduates. Our nursing instructors, faculty and staff have worked in the field and understand what it takes to help their patients through the healing process,” said Dr. Mary Anna Thomas, Galveston College’s director of Nursing Vocational and Associate Degree Nursing programs. “Our nursing alumni are meeting critical needs for qualified nursing professionals in hospitals, clinics, and community health organizations not only in Galveston County, but also in other regions across Texas.”

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (www.bls.gov), employment of registered nurses is projected to grow 6 percent from 2023 to 2033, faster than the average for all occupations. About 194,500 openings for registered nurses are projected each year, on average, over the decade. Many of those openings are expected to result from the need to replace workers who transfer to different occupations or exit the labor force, such as to retire.

Galveston College Nursing Program Options

Galveston College launched its Nursing Division in 1969. Its nursing program offerings include the following:

Vocational Nursing (VN): This program prepares students to become Licensed Vocational Nurses (LVNs) who are capable of providing nursing care in structured healthcare settings under the supervision of registered nurses or physicians. Graduates are eligible to take the National Council Licensure Examination for Practical Nurses (NCLEX-PN). VN Program classes begin this summer on Monday, June 9.

Associate Degree Nursing (ADN): This 60-credit-hour program begins in August and trains students to become Registered Nurses (RNs) who provide health promotion, maintenance, and restoration for patients and their families. The curriculum integrates biological, social, physical, and behavioral sciences, preparing graduates to coordinate care in various settings. Upon completion, students are eligible to take the National Council Licensure Examination for Registered Nurses (NCLEX-RN). ADN Program classes begin this fall on Monday, August 18.

LVN to RN Transition: Designed for current LVNs seeking to advance their careers, this transition program facilitates progression to the RN level. The curriculum builds upon existing knowledge and skills, enabling graduates to provide comprehensive nursing care and prepares them for the NCLEX-RN exam. RN Program classes begin this summer on Monday, June 9.

EMT-P to RN Transition: This program is tailored for certified paramedics aiming to transition into the nursing field as RNs. It offers an accelerated pathway by recognizing prior emergency medical training and experience, culminating in eligibility for the NCLEX-RN exam.

Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) degree: Offered entirely online, this program caters to registered nurses aiming to obtain a BSN degree. The flexible format allows students across Texas to complete the program in as little as two semesters, facilitating career advancement without compromising current employment.

In addition to taking classes online and participating in clinical rotations, Galveston College nursing students attend classes in the new Health Sciences Education Center, which opened in August 2024. This 64,000 square-foot facility features modern simulation labs, high-tech classrooms and hands-on learning spaces that prepare students for real-world medical environments.

To submit an application with the Galveston College Nursing Division, please visit 2025-2026 ADN Student Application. To arrange a virtual meeting or campus tour, please visit https://gc.edu/academic-career-programs/nursing/index.php or contact Dr. Thomas at 409-944-1385 or email her at mthomas@gc.edu .

SCHOLARSHIPS AND FINANCIAL AID

There are numerous scholarships available specifically for nursing students. Applications for scholarships open each Fall semester.

Galveston College offers financial aid for those who qualify to help cover tuition, fees and other education-related expenses. Students are encouraged to apply early to maximize their financial aid eligibility. English and Spanish-speaking counselors are available to assist current and prospective students. For more information about financial aid, visit https://gc.edu/financial-aid/financial-aid-information.php .

ABOUT GALVESTON COLLEGE