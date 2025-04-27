Continuing to Keep the Community Safe

Katy ISD Police collect medication in Drug Take Back Day

KATY, TX [April 26, 2025] – Today, as part of National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, the Katy ISD Police Department collected 18 boxes of unused and expired medication, as the department continues its mission to keep the community safe.

Individuals were able to drop off their unwanted medicine at the District’s Law Enforcement Center and the police department’s substation, located on Falcon Landing, providing the community with two convenient locations for disposal.

“Our commitment to the school district includes our larger responsibility to keep our community safe, as well, in all the ways we can,” said David Rider, chief of the Katy ISD Police Department. “Spending just a few minutes each, the individuals who turned in medication today collectively helped us achieve that goal.”

In October, the department collected 21 boxes of medication from more than 100 community members.

The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) hosts National Drug Take Back Day, and since the start of the initiative, has collected more than 17 million pounds of unwanted, expired and unused medication.