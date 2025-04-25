Texas Senate Passes Sen. Bettencourt’s Bill to Stop “Lottery Socialism”

SB 2010 Bans Local Governments from Funding Unconstitutional UBI Programs

Austin, TX – The Texas Senate passed Senate Bill 2010 by Senator Paul Bettencourt (R- Houston) in a decisive, bipartisan 22-9 vote, taking direct legislative action against Harris County’s controversial “Uplift Harris” Universal Basic Income (UBI) program. The bill ensures that political subdivisions in Texas cannot spend public funds on guaranteed income giveaways with no accountability or measurable public benefit.

“Harris County’s UBI scheme violates the gift clause of the Texas Constitution,” said Senator Bettencourt. “Harris County’s original uplift program was a random lottery giveaway of public money with no return to taxpayers, little transparency, and a waste of taxpayers dollars.”

In 2023, Harris County launched “Uplift Harris,” a program promising $500 per month for 18 months—totaling $9,000—to 1,928 households chosen randomly from over 82,000 applicants. Senator Bettencourt filed an official opinion request to Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton in early 2024, prompting a lawsuit alleging the program violates the Texas Constitution’s “gift clause” and equal protection guarantees.

“This is a massive $20 million dollar plus red flag for taxpayers,” said Bettencourt. “Only one out of every 41 applicants would get a check, while the rest get nothing—and it’s all with taxpayer money. That’s not targeted help, that’s lottery socialism.”

SB 2010 directly addresses this issue by prohibiting cities, counties, and other local governments from adopting or funding guaranteed income programs—including those using cash, gift cards, or debit-based disbursements—regardless of whether they’re funded by state, local, or federal dollars.

Key Provisions of SB 2010:

Prohibits local governments from creating or funding guaranteed income

Blocks workarounds using gift cards or other indirect cash

Applies regardless of whether federal dollars are

Ensures short-term work-search or job-placement programs remain

“Public funds should advance public interests, not be handed out as blank checks in politically motivated pilot projects,” said Bettencourt. “This bill defends taxpayers and reinforces our Constitution’s limits on government giveaways.”

SB 2010 now advances to the Texas House of Representatives for further consideration. Where House Companion is being held by Representative Ellen Troxclair as HB 530.