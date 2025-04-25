Special Spring Events 4/26 and 5/8 at the Lone Star Flight Museum

HOUSTON, Texas (April 25, 2025) – The Lone Star Flight Museum is hosting the 50th Anniversary of the Fall of Saigon this Saturday, April 28, and the Inaugural Lone Star Flight Museum Clay Shoot on Thursday, May 8.

SCHEDULE HIGHLIGHTS:

Sat., Apr. 26 – 50th Anniversary of the Fall of Saigon – In His Words – Nick Tran

Thu., May 8– Inaugural Lone Star Flight Museum Clay Shoot

Registration Open NOW – Summer Camps at Lone Star Flight Museum

APRIL & MAY CALENDAR

Click on each header for more details!

50th Anniversary of the Fall of Saigon – In His Words – Nick Tran, Sat., Apr. 19

Lone Star Flight Museum is proud to present NICK TRAN and his powerful firsthand account of his family’s escape from Saigon on April 30, 1975. Tran escaped a war-torn country as a toddler, hear his personal account of his family’s journey to freedom. Register now to hear his riveting firsthand account, included with General Admission.

Lone Star Flight Museum Clay Shoot, Thurs. May 8

Pull for a Cause: LSFM’s Inaugural Clay Shoot Tournament Fundraiser! It’s a friendly competition with awards, silent auction, food and drinks after the tournament. Whether you’re a seasoned shooter or a first timer, this event promises fun for all. Register today to secure your spot and help preserve aviation history for future generations! Register a team today. Clayshoot2025 – Lone Star Flight Museum

LSFM Summer Camp Registration NOW OPEN, June 2-August 1, 2025

Let your child’s curiosity take flight! We offer week-long camps for children ages 6-15, including: Girls Take Flight, Go Zero G, and Pilot Marker: ADVANCED TRAINING. Your kids will soar this summer, gaining skills, confidence, and memories that will last a lifetime. Camps run weekly, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., with before and after care available. Learn more and register at lonestarflight.org.

Schedules subject to change. Visit us online at LONESTARFLIGHT.ORG or our FACEBOOK and INSTAGRAM pages for the latest program and event information, or call 346-708-2517

About the Lone Star Flight Museum

The Lone Star Flight Museum (LSFM) is a 501c3 aviation museum and STEM learning center with a mission to celebrate flight and achievements in Texas aviation as well as educate and engage our youth through science, technology, engineering and math. The 130,000 square foot museum is home to the Texas Aviation Hall of Fame, and a flying collection of rare and historic commercial, general aviation, and military aircraft. Guests can experience the wonder of flight in a warbird ride and get hands-on in the Flight Academy and Flight Simulator Bay. Multiple public and STEM-focused education programs create an unforgettable museum experience for visitors of all ages. Located at Ellington Airport, just 20 minutes from downtown Houston, LSFM is open Tuesday through Saturday 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and Sunday Noon – 5 p.m. Tickets start at $12 with senior and military discounts. Free Museum Days presented by ExxonMobil every Tuesday – online registration required. Memberships are also available. For details, visit lonestarflight.org or call 346-708-2517. Follow us on Facebook and Instagram.