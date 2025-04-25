Mosquitoes Don’t Take Vacations — Plan Ahead to Prevent Malaria

HCPH Urges Travelers to Take Action on World Malaria Day

HOUSTON – Harris County Public Health (HCPH) is joining health organizations around the world to recognize World Malaria Day this Friday, April 25. This day helps raise awareness about malaria, a serious disease spread by mosquitoes, and encourages people to take steps to protect themselves, especially when traveling to endemic areas.

Malaria is caused by a parasite that spreads when an infected Anopheles mosquito bites a susceptible host. HCPH Mosquito and Vector Control (MVC) Division surveillance efforts have identified five species of Anopheles, also known as the marsh mosquito, that are vectors endemic in Harris County.

Although malaria is not common in the United States, nearly 2,000 Americans get malaria every year, almost all after traveling to other countries where the disease is more common. The World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that about 263 million malaria cases worldwide occurred in 2023, and more than 600,000 people died from the disease, mostly young children.

“Malaria is preventable and treatable,” said Dr. Ericka Brown, Local Health Authority for HCPH. “If you’re traveling to an area where malaria is common, take steps to protect yourself and your family. A few simple precautions can help you stay healthy.”

Traveling Soon? Here’s How to Stay Safe

If you’re planning to visit an area where malaria is common, such as places in sub-Saharan Africa, Southeast Asia, or Central and South America, HCPH recommends the following steps:

Talk to your doctor before your trip. You may need to take antimalarial medication before, during, and after your travel to help prevent malaria.

before your trip. You may need to take antimalarial medication before, during, and after your travel to help prevent malaria. Use mosquito repellent that has DEET, picaridin, or IR3535 to keep mosquitoes away. Follow the instructions on the repellent label for use.

that has DEET, picaridin, or IR3535 to keep mosquitoes away. Follow the instructions on the repellent label for use. Wear loose long sleeves and pants to protect your skin.

to protect your skin. Sleep in rooms with air conditioning or screens on windows and doors to keep mosquitoes out.

on windows and doors to keep mosquitoes out. Use a mosquito net over your bed, especially if you’re sleeping outdoors or in a place without screens.

over your bed, especially if you’re sleeping outdoors or in a place without screens. Avoid being outside at dusk and dawn, when mosquitoes that carry malaria are most active.

These steps also help protect against other arboviral diseases carried by mosquitoes, like Dengue virus, Zika, and West Nile virus.

What Are the Symptoms of Malaria?

People with malaria may have:

Fever and chills

Headache and muscle pain

Tiredness

Nausea, vomiting, and or diarrhea

If not treated quickly, malaria can be very serious or even deadly. But it can be treated with medication, especially if caught early.

How HCPH Helps Protect You at Home

Even though malaria is rare in Harris County, HCPH’s Mosquito and Vector Control (MVC) Division works to mitigate the risk of mosquito-borne diseases throughout the county by:

Setting traps to monitor mosquito activity year-round

Expanding opportunities to extend surveillance efforts into ports of entry

Preparing to enhance surveillance surrounding large events that bring an influx of visitors

Testing mosquitoes for pathogens

Enhancing our ability to detect infectious pathogens, including the malarial parasite

Treating areas where mosquito-borne diseases are identified by MVC surveillance

Maintain inspectors who can respond to resident requests related to vector concerns

Educating the public on how each of us can #FightTheBite to prevent mosquito-borne disease

Inform our community on steps each of us can take to reduce mosquito habitat by practicing the “3 Ts” (Tip, Toss, and Take Action)

You can learn more and view the live mosquito activity and treatment maps at hcphtx.org/mc. To learn how to prevent mosquito bites at home, visit hcphtx.org/PreventTheBite. To report issues related to mosquito activity, call (713) 440-4800.

For more tips and information about malaria, visit the CDC website at www.cdc.gov/malaria.