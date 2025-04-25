Minnette Boesel Honored with George Christian Outstanding Volunteer of the Year Award

AUSTIN, TX — At the Real Places 2025 Conference in Austin, Texas, on April 24, The Texas Historical Commission (THC) proudly recognized Minnette Boesel of Houston, the outgoing volunteer board president of The Heritage Society, as the 2024 recipient of the George Christian Outstanding Volunteer of the Year Award.

“When I learned that I was selected this prestigious award that acknowledges individuals for outstanding volunteer service in historic preservation efforts across Texas, I felt refreshed with ownership and responsibility to continue the good fight to save and showcase our City’s past,” said Minnette Boesel who continues to serve on the board of The Heritage Society.

The award was named after George Eastland Christian Jr. (January 1, 1927 – November 27, 2002), an American journalist and White House staffer, who served as the twelfth White House Press Secretary from 1966 to 1969 and who later served as a member and chairman of the Texas Historical Commission. It is one of 10 annual THC Preservation Awards, which celebrate exemplary leadership and accomplishments in preserving Texas’ heritage.

Under Minnette Boesel’s direction, The Heritage Society achieved significant strides in historic preservation, maintaining 10 historic structures at Sam Houston Park and sharing their powerful stories. Her dedication was instrumental in the renovation of the 1847 Kellum-Noble House, which garnered national and international recognition. Boesel’s tireless work earned her numerous accolades, including Preservation Houston’s Good Brick Award and the honor of being named “Preservationist of the Year” by former Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner in 2022.

Boesel’s leadership also played a pivotal role in renegotiating Houston’s lease contract for The Heritage Society’s museum complex and securing UNESCO “Slave Route Project” designations for three historic houses. These houses are now recognized as “Sites of Memory,” drawing tourists and telling vital stories of the journey from slavery to freedom.

Minnette Boesel’s legacy includes guiding The Heritage Society to recovery during challenging times such as the pandemic, fostering collaborations, increasing community engagement, and enhancing its museum complex through creative programming and consultations. She ensured the society’s fundraisers honored historical events and generously contributed at the end of her term.

Her public relations and marketing initiatives resulted in The Heritage Society being featured in national outlets such as the New York Times. Boesel’s unwavering dedication demonstrates the power of volunteerism and serves as a beacon for future preservationists.

“Minnette’s fortitude and perseverance connected us with invaluable partners and collaborations that helped save Houston’s history,” said Alison Bell, executive director of The Heritage Society. “Her strategic vision and determination continue to inspire all of us in the preservation community, and it is a privilege to celebrate her achievements tonight.”

About the Texas Historical Commission Preservation Awards The THC Preservation Awards honor those who have committed themselves to saving real places and stories in Texas. These awards celebrate extraordinary accomplishments in historic preservation and heritage leadership.

The awards were presented at the THC’s Real Places 2025 Conference, a premier event celebrating Texas history, heritage tourism, and preservation, held April 23–25 in Austin and online.

About The Heritage Society

The Heritage Society, located in Sam Houston Park, is devoted to preserving and celebrating Houston’s rich history. Founded in 1954, the organization has restored and relocated 10 historic buildings to Sam Houston Park, including the 1847 Kellum-Noble House. These structures and the museum gallery serve as points of reference and exhibition spaces for more than 23,000 artifacts that document Houston’s history from the early 1800s to the mid-1900s.

For more information about The Heritage Society’s history tours, programs, and venue rentals, visit www.heritagesociety.org or call (713) 655-1912.