Lone Star Flight Museum Celebrated the Texas Aviation Hall of Fame Class of 2025, Now Boasting 100 Members, with Induction Ceremony and Luncheon on April 11.

(HOUSTON, Texas) April 11, 2025 – 300 guests celebrated the newest members into the Texas Aviation Hall of Fame at the induction ceremony and luncheon held on Friday April 11 at the Lone Star Flight Museum located at Ellington Airport. The Class of 2025 included Al Cisneros, the first Hispanic pilot with the U.S. Navy Blue Angels; Jeannie Leavitt, the first female U.S. Air Force fighter pilot; and Tammie Jo Shults, one of the first U.S. Navy fighter pilots and heroic airline pilot. The event was held in the Heritage Hangar of the museum among several iconic and historic aircraft. This year’s inductees mark a significant milestone, now boasting 100 members of the Texas Aviation Hall of Fame.

Following remarks by museum President & CEO Anna Hawley, board chair Pete Olson presented each of the inductees with the official hall of fame medallion, award and proclamation from the office of Texas Governor Greg Abbott.

In addition to the annual event, attendees enjoyed touring the museum and toasting the new inductees. The event was topped off by a surprise congratulatory video message from Texas Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick. In addition to the inductees’ families, friends and colleagues, notable guests included:

Special acknowledgment and thank you to the underwriters for the 2025 induction ceremony and luncheon:

The Texas Aviation Hall of Fame was established through a resolution by the 74th Texas Legislature and signed by then Gov. George W. Bush to honor and recognize Texans and Texas companies or organizations that have made significant and lasting contributions to the advancement of aviation. Members of the hall of fame are featured in one of four categories: Trailblazers & Explorers, Military Aviators, Leaders, and Entrepreneurs & Innovators.