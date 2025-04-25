Learn a New Language with FBCL’s “Transparent Language Online” Resource

Would you like to make yourself more marketable to an employer by being bilingual? Are you interested in other cultures and want to understand their languages? Learning another language can have many benefits, and Fort Bend County Libraries’ (FBCL) “Transparent Language® Online” resource makes learning a new language easier than ever – and it’s free!

Throughout the month of May, Fort Bend County Libraries will have demonstrations of the key features of this free language-learning resource at two locations, but library users are welcome to inquire about it at any time at any FBCL location.

Registration is required for the demonstrations, which will take place at the following locations:

Tuesday, May 6 , 2:00-3:00 pm – Sienna Branch Library (8411 Sienna Springs Blvd, Missouri City)

Wednesday,May 28, 3:00-4:00 pm – Mission Bend Branch Library (8421 Addicks Clodine Road)

About Transparent Languages

The Transparent Languages resource offers online courses for people who would like to learn a new language. The database includes more than 100 languages – from Afrikaans to Zulu – as well as ESL (English as a Second Language) classes for non-English speaking people who would like to learn English. American Sign Language is also offered.

The ESL English-language-learning courses are available for people who speak Spanish, Mandarin Chinese, Japanese, Korean, Vietnamese, Farsi, Hindi, Czech, Indonesian, Malay, Norwegian, Romanian, Swahili, Tagalog, Thai, Urdu, Russian, German, French, Polish, Brazilian Portuguese, Greek, Arabic, or Italian.

This online resource is self-paced and designed for practicality and simplicity. An audio feature enables the student to hear how words are pronounced. The “Learn” section is packed full of pronunciation, speech, grammar, writing and vocabulary-building lessons, while the “Explore” section helps the student expand the language-learning experience through blogs, a “Word of the Day” application, and more.

This resource can be accessed from any computer – whether at home, school, or at the library – by going to the library’s website. Click on the “Research” tab on the main webpage, and then “Digital Resources & Databases.” Filter the options by “Subject” and select “Online Learning & Test Prep.” Scroll down to “Transparent Language Online.”

Creating an account in the database enables the student to log in and out of the course, and to pick up where he or she left off at the last log-in session. Users will need their Fort Bend County Libraries barcode number from their library card to sign in. When prompted to choose a library, select “Fort Bend County” from the drop-down menu.

The demonstration is free and open to the public. Seating is limited, and reservations are required. To register online at the library’s website (www.fortbendlibraries.gov), click on “Classes & Events,” select the library, and find the program. Participants may also register by calling the library system’s Communications Office (281-633-4734) or any of the branch libraries.