Heading Back to Nationals, Beckendorff Junior High Tops State in Science Olympiad

KATY, TX [April 24, 2025] – Looking to top last year’s strong third-place national finish, Beckendorff Junior High was named champion in the middle school category, or Division B, at the state Science Olympiad competition this month at Texas A&M University. In Division C, or the high school category, Seven Lakes High School landed a stellar second-place finish, and both teams have advanced to the national competition slated for May at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

Rounding out the results for Katy ISD teams: in Division B, Seven Lakes Junior High picked up a fourth-place win, Adams Junior High finished in 13th place and WoodCreek Junior High finished 22nd.

Competition was intense in Division C, as the top teams were divided by just a few points. Jordan High School finished third, Tompkins High School placed sixth, Cinco Ranch High School finished 24th and Paetow High School finished 26th statewide.

“We’re proud of our teams for representing Katy ISD so well at the state meet, because fewer than 100 teams across two divisions are invited to compete,” said Danielle Sanchez, director of GT and advanced academics in Katy ISD. “We had nine teams there! We wish Beckendorff and Seven Lakes the best of luck and aspire to see them top last year’s performance.”

The Science Olympiad National Tournament invites the top 120 junior high and high school teams from across the country to compete annually in a multi-event meet that tests students’ knowledge of various science fields. Beckendorff Junior High and Seven Lakes High School represented Katy ISD last year at the national competition.

