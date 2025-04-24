Texas A&M University System to Launch of Center for Advanced Aviation Technologies in Fort Worth

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The Texas A&M University System is proud to announce the establishment of the Center for Advanced Aviation Technologies (CAAT), a groundbreaking initiative aimed at advancing research and development in emerging aviation technologies. Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi (TAMU-CC) will lead the initiative, leveraging the Autonomy Research Institute’s (ARI) extensive experience as an FAA-designated UAS System Test Site. The laboratory component of the Center will be located at Texas A&M-Fort Worth.

The CAAT will leverage the region’s robust aviation sector and strong university network. The announcement comes as a result of a provision authored by U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz in the bipartisan FAA Reauthorization Act of 2024, which authorized the creation of a federal research center focused on innovative aviation technologies, including drones, air taxis, and supersonic and hypersonic aircraft.

“I’m grateful to see the Texas A&M System leading this initiative and cultivating the next generation of aviation leaders,” Cruz said. “When I authored the bipartisan FAA Reauthorization Act of 2024, I wrote the language creating the Center for Advanced Aviation Technologies with the express intention of bringing that Center to the Dallas-Fort Worth area because of the groundbreaking innovation occurring there. I’m confident this new research and testing center will help the private sector create thousands of high-paying jobs and grow the Texas economy through billions in new investments.”

Chairman Robert Albritton of the Texas A&M System credited Sen. Cruz for taking the lead on such an important matter.

“The researchers of the Texas A&M System are eager to take on the challenges put forth by Sen. Cruz,” Albritton said. “The airspaces of the United States soon will look very different, and I am confident that A&M System experts will make the skies as safe as possible when the newest aviation technologies take flight. The entire Board of Regents enthusiastically look forward to this project and the difference in air safety it will make for all Americans.”

Texas A&M University System Chancellor John Sharp added that he is proud that the System was selected to lead the Center for Advanced Aviation Technologies.

“This initiative represents a significant opportunity to harness the expertise of our member institutions and drive innovation in the aviation industry,” Sharp said. “We are committed to fostering collaboration among universities, private organizations and government entities to advance the integration of cutting-edge aviation technologies.”

The CAAT will serve as a hub for research and testing, utilizing the Texas A&M-Corpus Christi’s Autonomy Research Institute (ARI), which is designated by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) as a UAS test site. The institute will conduct controlled testing of unmanned aircraft systems and other advanced technologies, facilitating the safe integration of innovative solutions into the national airspace.

“Texas A&M-Corpus Christi’s and ARI’s involvement in the CAAT solidifies our role as pioneers in the rapidly evolving field of unmanned flight,” said Dr. Kelly M. Miller, President and CEO of Texas A&M-Corpus Christi. “The university’s vision for growth in this cutting-edge field began 11 years ago when ARI first became an FAA test site. We are deeply grateful for the trust placed in us by the A&M System and for the steadfast support we’ve received locally from the City of Corpus Christi and the Texas Legislature, which has been instrumental in advancing ARI’s mission and cultivating the next generation of aviation leaders.”

Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar, who will take over as chancellor of the A&M System in July, said he is thankful to Sen. Cruz for the tireless work he put into authoring the FAA Reauthorization Act of 2024 and creating the CAAT.

“This represents a tremendous victory for the Texas A&M System and the Lone Star State,” Hegar said. “Nearly 30 entities from across the nation fought hard to secure this opportunity, but the Texas A&M System was perfectly positioned to make this visionary endeavor a reality.”

Hegar added that he is pleased to hear Secretary Duffy citing the academic programs, strategic partnerships and innovative infrastructure when the announcement was made.

The center will bring together 19 member institutions of the Texas A&M System, as well as partners from the University of North Texas, Southern Methodist University, and other esteemed organizations. This collaborative effort aims to create a dynamic ecosystem that fosters innovation, supports job creation, and drives investment in the aviation sector.

“The FAA is committed to advancing new and emerging aviation technologies, as well as innovative aviation concepts and services, including advanced air mobility, powered-lift aircraft, and other cutting-edge aviation technologies — all areas where ARI excels,” said Mike Sanders, Executive Director of ARI. “As highly innovative, yet undeniably disruptive, unmanned aircraft technologies reshape our skies, we acknowledge that sharing space with manned airspace is more than a technical challenge; it’s a matter of doing it with transparency and safety.”

About The Texas A&M University System

The Texas A&M University System is one of the largest systems of higher education in the nation, with a budget of $7.3 billion. Through a statewide network of 11 universities, a comprehensive health science center, eight state agencies, Texas A&M-Fort Worth and Texas A&M-RELLIS, the Texas A&M System educates more than 165,000 students and makes more than 25.3 million additional educational contacts through service and outreach programs each year. System-wide, research and development expenditures exceed $1.5 billion and help drive the state’s economy.