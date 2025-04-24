Rent-a-Ruminant® goats are “baaack” at the Houston Arboretum to “mow” the woodland understory starting Wednesday, May 7th

Public is welcome to come and view the goats as they work

HOUSTON, April 24, 2025 – Everyone’s favorite ruminants, the goats from Rent-a-Ruminant® Texas, return to Houston Arboretum & Nature Center on Wednesday, May 7th for nearly two weeks to clear out the dense thicket of both native and invasive vegetation in two parts of the woodland area. The goats will start between the Display Walk, 610 Parking Loop, and Ravine Trail, and after the first week they will move to their second grazing location along the Inner Loop between the Muscadine and South Meadow Trails. The two sections where the goats will work cover almost 7 acres of land.

The popular animals last hit town in May 2024 when they grazed on the vegetation and invasive species around the Meadow area. This will be their sixth visit, with the first being in 2020. Approximately 150 goats will be chewing away under the direction of Rent-a-Ruminant® owners Kyle and Carolyn Carr.

The public is welcome to view the goats at work during the time they are there, although the Arboretum staff asks that guests do not touch, engage with, or feed the animals, for the safety of the animals and people. The goats will be switching locations halfway through their stay at the Arboretum. Visit https://houstonarboretum.org/event/goats-at-the-arboretum/ for a map of the two areas.

“The goats are targeting dense underbrush, including both invasive and aggressive natural species, in our woodland areas to simulate native herbivores,” says Stephen Benigno, Conservation Director for the Arboretum. “Goats are browsers, meaning they prefer leaves and twigs from woody vegetation such as trees, shrubs, and vines. Their eating habits are similar to deer, and they will create a “browse line” that will improve visibility, allow sunlight to reach the forest floor, and enhance understory diversity.”

“You can’t argue with success,” says Debbie Markey, Houston Arboretum’s Executive Director. “The Rent-a-Ruminant goats have been a huge asset in clearing certain unwanted species at the Arboretum all without demanding much staff time or effort. Parents and kids especially like to come out and watch the goats in action.”

Rent-A-Ruminant Texas provides a workable alternative to traditional land clearing, chemicals, or commercial mowing. The goats are effective at reducing brush overgrowth, green briars, poison ivy, ragweed, and other undesirable plant species. The Carrs operate out of a ranch in Brownwood, Texas and have nearly 250 goats in their herd, about half of which travel with them throughout the state to provide natural mowing services. The goats even have names!

The Houston Arboretum is open daily from 7 a.m. to dusk. Parking is $6, and it is free on Thursdays and free every day for Arboretum Members. Guests can enter at 4501 Woodway Dr. or at 120 West Loop North off of Interstate 610.

To learn more about the Arboretum, please visit https://houstonarboretum.org/. You can also get more information by calling the Houston Arboretum at 713-681-8433.

Link to photos here.

Photo credits: Kyle Carr and Anthony Rathbun

