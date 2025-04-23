TWC’s ApprenticeshipTexas Program Helps Moore County Hospital Solve Critical Nursing Shortage

AUSTIN ⎯ The Texas Workforce Commission (TWC) is proud to highlight the success of its ApprenticeshipTexas program, which has helped Moore County Hospital, a rural healthcare provider, address a critical staffing shortage. Launched in 2023, this apprenticeship program has helped address the hospital’s nursing shortage, a challenge faced by many Texas healthcare facilities.

“We have a pipeline of incoming nurses. We can have nurses retire, we can have nurses move for different reasons in life,” said Chief Nursing Officer at Moore County Hospital Yessenia Longoria. “Apprenticeship Texas allowed us to not have to struggle with finding qualified applicants to want to work here.”

ApprenticeshipTexas is designed to help employers start and expand apprenticeships by guiding them through every step of the process. TWC also connects employers with valuable services, helping them access a wider range of resources to build a skilled workforce. Through this partnership, Moore County Hospital has been able to create a pipeline of qualified nurses while retaining talent within the community and improving patient care.

“Apprenticeship Texas solved the struggle because now we can recruit from within,” said Chief Executive Officer at Moore County Hospital Jeff Turner. “For these students to be able to stay home, gain a degree, and a career path…They have a future now that they didn’t have prior to these skills.”

Apprenticeships offer employers a solution to workforce shortages by helping create highly skilled and trained talent pipelines that contribute to business growth and economic development. TWC works with employers to support the more than 960 registered apprenticeship programs and more than 38,000 active apprentices in Texas.

“Apprenticeships are important resources for businesses looking to build a skilled workforce,” said TWC Chairman Bryan Daniel. “By connecting businesses with qualified job seekers, Apprenticeship Texas is helping strengthen the Texas workforce.”

Learn more about Moore County Hospital’s ApprenticeshipTexas experience here.

TWC invites employers to attend the National Apprenticeship Day Webinar on April 30. The webinar will highlight how apprenticeships benefits employers and empowers individuals to succeed in high-demand industries. Learn more about the event and sign up here.

For more information about ApprenticeshipTexas, please visit apprenticeshiptexas.com or contact the TWC Outreach team at apprenticeshiptexas@twc.texas.gov.